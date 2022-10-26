The Manchester College appoints new Principal

LTE Group is delighted to confirm the appointment of Rachel Curry as the new Principal of The Manchester College and Deputy CEO of LTE Group. Rachel, who is currently Deputy Principal at the College, will take up the post on 1st December.

Rachel, who joined the College in 2015 as Vice Principal, Planning & Performance, will take over from outgoing Principal Lisa O’Loughlin. Rachel became Deputy Principal in 2019. She has been the strategic lead for the successful completion of the College’s estates transformation project – the largest such project within the FE sector with a budget of £140 million, culminating in the opening of the state-of-the-art new City Campus Manchester in September.

She will oversee the transition to the new College and UCEN Manchester strategies to 2027, building on the strong foundations already in place. Rachel will also play a key role in supporting the wider LTE Group strategy as a member of the executive team.

Rachel has a strong pedigree in the further education sector, having started her career at the FE Funding Council (FEFC) where she spent 9 years, including leading investigations into underperforming colleges and overseeing the smooth transition from the FEFC to the Learning and Skills Council for all 13 Lancashire colleges. She then moved to Blackburn College, where she progressed to become Deputy Principal.

Rachel said: “My family and I live, study and work in Manchester, so I am acutely aware of what a privilege it is to lead The Manchester College and UCEN Manchester in the city I love. I am proud to have been given this opportunity to ensure our students continue to have the best possible opportunity to succeed. Having worked with Lisa for many years, I know at first hand the commitment we have shared to deliver for students, our colleagues and the wider community in Manchester and this will continue into the new strategy to 2027. I wish Lisa every success in her new role and she will always remain a friend of the College.”

John Thornhill, CEO of LTE Group, said:

“Rachel has played a key role in the remarkable progress made by the College in recent years. I am confident that through her passion for further education and commitment to student and colleague engagement, high-quality teaching, learning and support, the College and UCEN Manchester will continue to provide our students with the best possible career opportunities.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Lisa for her vision, tenacity and dedication to ensuring our students have the opportunity to succeed in their career paths. Lisa developed and championed the ‘Industry Excellence’ strategy, working alongside her deputies, Christine Kenyon and Rachel, and the senior team, delivering the sector-leading strategy for technical education and promoting the College and its vision across Greater Manchester and beyond.”

