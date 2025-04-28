The Sheffield College students benefit from new Royal Academy of Culinary Arts project

Catering and hospitality students at The Sheffield College are benefiting from a new project linking industry specialists with further education colleges to develop career knowledge and skills.

The college is one of the first five education organisations to receive funding from The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts College Community Programme.

The initiative, which launched earlier this academic year, aims to enhance education support for colleges nationwide to back the next generation of talent.

The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, whose patron is His Majesty King Charles, is the UK’s leading professional membership association of head chefs, head pastry chefs, restaurant managers and associates.

With funding from the Savoy Educational Trust, the new programme aims to support a total of 35 colleges over three years.

The initiative provides students with opportunities to connect and enhance their technical, employability and interview preparation skills with industry experts.

As the college community grows, there are plans for recruitment days and industry events where students can meet new mentors and peers across the sector.

Samantha Dowle, Curriculum Manager, Events, Hospitality and Food Technologies, The Sheffield College, said:

“Working with industry experts is an important part of our approach and we are really excited to be part of this new national project.”

She added:

“Ensuring students have cutting edge skills and industry know-how is integral to our curriculum and will help them to go further in their careers.”

Since the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts announced the scheme in September 2024, the college has hosted a series of talks and workshops from industry experts as part of the project.

These events have included a live service and cookery demonstration by John Hollywood, Head of Learning and Development, at Iconic Luxury Hotels, and Hrishikesh Desai, Chef Patron of Farlam Hall in Windermere.

Students experienced a best-in-class front of house service from John Hollywood as well as Hrishikesh Desai’s famed cooking, and took part in a question and answer session, during their visit to the college on 23rd April 2025.

Neil Rippington, College Community Programme Director, Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, also attended. As well as the college event, students have visited Farlam Hall.

Other events have included a demonstration and employability talk by Sabrina Gidda, a chef, hospitality consultant and author.

During the visit to the college earlier this academic year, Sabrina demonstrated how to create three dishes – market fish with gunpowder, chilli prawns and coriander polenta, and Mrs Gidda’s chicken curry.

Lisa Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, said:

“The College Community Programme is an exciting new project involving our members that seeks to inspire students studying hospitality whether that is front or back of house.

“It’s great to see The Sheffield College benefitting from the scheme, which creates direct connections between colleges, teaching staff, students and the hospitality industry.”

Pictured: The Sheffield College students are taking part in a Royal Academy of Culinary Arts project. Photo credit: Helena Dolby.