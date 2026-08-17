The Sheffield College students celebrate strong technical and vocational results

Students at The Sheffield College are celebrating strong technical and vocational results with an increase in high grades.

The majority of students at the college receiving their Level 3 results have completed qualifications such as BTECs and T Levels.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“It’s great to see our students’ hard work pay off with an increase in high grades on vocational and technical qualifications.

“I would like to thank our staff for all their support and wish this year’s college leavers every success for the next stage of their education and career. As ever, our teams are on hand to support those who need guidance on their next steps.”

This year, provisional figures show that 97% of all Level 3 technical and vocational students who sat their final exams or assessments have passed their qualification. Of those, 39% achieved at least one distinction grade.

The pass rate for Level 3 technical and vocational students aged 16 to 18 has remained consistent at 97% with a significant improvement in high grades.

Of those students, 39% achieved at least one distinction grade – up from 31% last year. The number achieving a merit or higher remains strong at 69%.

For adult students aged 19-plus, the overall pass rate has increased to 95%. The proportion of those achieving at least one distinction has risen significantly to 29% from 8% last year.

Several Level 3 programmes have achieved a 100% pass rate including applied science, animal management, business, and sport and exercise science.

A significant number of students who are progressing to university are doing so with technical and vocational Level 3 qualifications.

Freya secures Russell Group midwifery place

WorldSkills UK gold medal winner Freya Moore is going onto the University of Leeds to study midwifery.

Freya, 18, has achieved distinction* distinction distinction in a BTEC Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care, which is equivalent to three A Levels.

Freya said:

“I have had so many fantastic opportunities and experiences at the college including winning a WorldSkills UK gold medal and the chance to go on an educational international trip of a lifetime to Fiji.

“Thanks to everyone in the health and social care team and my college friends for their support and always pushing me to take on all the opportunities to thrive and succeed.”

Aaya to study biomedical science

Aaya Mohsin is preparing to go to Sheffield Hallam University to study biomedical science after securing some top marks.

Aaya, 19, who completed the BTEC Extended Diploma in Applied Science, which is equivalent to three A Levels, achieved distinction* distinction* distinction.

Aaya said:

“The college has been an amazing chapter of my life and I’m proud of how far I’ve come. The thought of results day made me so nervous.

“Now I feel relieved and happy. I’ve worked really hard and pushed myself to the best of my ability.”

Danah overcomes challenges to secure top university place

Danah Hathal, 21, is also going to study biomedical science and has been accepted at the University of Sheffield.

Danah has achieved distinction* distinction distinction after working her way up the qualification levels to complete a BTEC Extended Diploma in Applied Science.

Danah said:

“I feel very happy and proud. I am really excited to start the next chapter and work towards my goal of becoming a biomedical scientist.

“It has been a long journey for me because I arrived in the UK when I was 16. I was struggling with the English language and had to work hard to improve my communication and understanding.

“I am very grateful to everyone at The Sheffield College who has supported me and for welcoming me onto the Level 1 Applied Science course and then allowing me to progress to Level 2.

“The college saw that I was ambitious and passionate about studying, and they gave me the opportunity to progress onto Level 3. I worked hard throughout my studies. I’m so happy that I have achieved the results I was aiming for.

“My teachers have also played a very important part in helping me reach this point. They supported and encouraged me, were always kind and understanding and helped me believe in myself and what I could achieve.”

T Level students have also seen some strong results. Students on the T Level Early Years and T Level Health achieved 100% pass rates. On the T Level Early Years, 78% of students achieved distinction* or distinction

T Levels have been developed with employers to meet the needs of industry so that they prepare students for work, further training, or study.

Students complete an industry placement of approximately 45 days as part of the qualification, which is equivalent to A Levels.

Lucy secures Russell Group place after T Level success

Lucy Owen, 18, achieved a distinction grade in the T Level Early Years and is progressing to the University of Durham to study education studies with psychology.

As part of her qualification, Lucy completed two placements at a local private nursery and at a reception class.

Lucy said:

“I feel pleased with my results, knowing that all my hard work has been rewarded. The T Level was the perfect choice for me. It gave me experience of work placements including in a classroom environment.

“The placements provided an incredible experience and lessons which I will refer to for years to come. I met loads of different people who have inspired my journey.”

Oliver starts a degree apprenticeship

Meanwhile, Oliver Dale, 18, has just started a degree apprenticeship at HBK as an apprentice materials test engineer.

Oliver, who achieved a distinction grade in the T Level Mechanical Engineering, said:

“I am very happy with my results and would like to thank all the staff at the Advanced Technology Centre.

“The college has helped me to gain both the academic and practical experience in engineering which helped me secure my apprenticeship.

“My T Level work placement, organised by the college, at Independent Forgings and Alloys also greatly helped me with my apprenticeship because I have experience in a relevant field.”

For A Level students at The Sheffield Sixth Form, at City Campus, high grades A* to B have risen to 18% from 17% last year and A* to C grade achievements have remained consistent.

Students on A Level English language, English literature, film, fine art, media studies and photography achieved a 100% pass rate.

Students from across the academic, technical and vocational curriculum are progressing to destinations including the University of Glasgow, University of Leeds, University of Liverpool, University of Manchester, University of York and Kings College London.

Degree subject choices include midwifery, law, criminology, nursing, engineering, biomedical science, politics, zoology, geography, international disaster management and humanitarian response.