Threads of Change: NPTC Group of Colleges Receives Prestigious 2026 Princess Royal Training Award

NPTC Group of Colleges has been recognised with a 2026 Princess Royal Training Award for its innovative staff development programme supporting sustainability, ethical fashion and circular design.

The Princess Royal Training Awards, established by City & Guilds Foundation and supported by HRH The Princess Royal, recognise employers and organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to learning and development and can show how investment in people delivers lasting business and social impact.

NPTC Group of Colleges received the award in recognition of its bespoke professional development programme, which was designed to strengthen teaching capability in sustainability, ethical fashion and circular design. The initiative enabled the successful introduction of a Level 3 Sustainable Fashion qualification, with subsequent expansion into Levels 1 and 2 provision. It’s the first FE college in the UK to co-create a bespoke training package with the Centre for Sustainable Fashion, part of London College of Fashion.

The programme has delivered significant benefits for both staff and learners, enhancing educational opportunities, improving progression into higher education and employment, and supporting wider organisational and community objectives focused on sustainability and skills development.

The award celebrates the College’s commitment to ensuring colleagues have the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to respond to emerging industry needs and prepare learners for future careers within a rapidly evolving fashion and sustainability sector.

Through investment in staff development and industry engagement, the College has strengthened its position as a leader in sustainable fashion and textile education. Staff training directly contributed to a successful Shared Prosperity Fund bid, enabling the creation of the Newtown Fashion and Textiles Academy. The College further championed sustainability by hosting National Sustainable Fashion Week and delivering a Working with Wool programme that celebrated traditional skills while exploring contemporary applications. Learners also gained valuable practical experience through a live industry-style brief, producing hats that were subsequently donated to The DPJ Foundation in support of its vital work promoting farmers’ mental health and wellbeing.

Commenting on the achievement, Mark Dacey, CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“Receiving a Princess Royal Training Award is a tremendous achievement and a proud moment for NPTC Group of Colleges. This recognition reflects our commitment to investing in our people and ensuring that our staff have the skills, confidence and opportunities needed to deliver exceptional experiences and outcomes for our learners.

The Sustainable Fashion programme demonstrates how innovation, collaboration and professional development can create meaningful impact, not only for our colleagues and students, but for the wider communities we serve.”