Tilbury Douglas completes new Pharmaceutical Laboratories for Liverpool John Moores University

Tilbury Douglas, a leading UK building, infrastructure, engineering and fit-out business, has successfully completed works on the new pharmaceutical facilities in the James Parson Building at Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) to a fast track 16-week programme.

The construction team worked in collaboration with LJMU to ensure the safe introduction of 10,000 students to the campus during Freshers Week, without impacting on the programme. This required a carefully executed methodology, out of hours workings and overlapping trades with the management of more than 60 operatives on site at any one time.

Procured via the Pagabo framework, the new facilities are testament to the University’s commitment to advancing teaching capabilities. Delivered over four floors, in 19 rooms, they encompass a blend of specialist pharmaceutical laboratory spaces, a simulation suite, offices, tutorial space and flexible collaborative spaces.

The project strengthens Tilbury Douglas’ capabilities delivering in higher education, with 2023 project wins totalling nearly £30m in the North West.

As part of the team’s dedication to the local community and economy they delivered a social value return on investment of 63%, which included 100% SME spend and 85% local employment. The partnership will continue to leave a legacy, with the University using Tilbury Douglas’ neighbouring Arrow Park Hospital site as a practical learning tool to support the students’ theoretical studies.

Phil Shaw, Divisional Director at Tilbury Douglas, said:

“This was a challenging project and the team worked hard to ensure that our delivery was timely, whilst ensuring the safety of the construction personnel, students and the academic team. It was a privilege to work with the University, and we look forward to future collaborations.”

