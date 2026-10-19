Tradition meets technology, trades and talent as Nescot welcomes Lord-Lieutenant

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Mrs Neelam Dharni Devesher MBE, and a large delegation of Deputy Lieutenants explored everything from hair & beauty to bricklaying, robotics to racing cars during a visit to Nescot in Epsom yesterday. Young people took centre stage as the Lord-Lieutenant and community leaders sought the views of students and learned about the wide range of training and education opportunities available locally.

The Lord-Lieutenant, a role which dates back to the 1540s, got a taste of a very modern education at Nescot. During the visit she experienced the college’s state-of-the-art immersive classroom, toured the Institute of Technology and received her visitor’s pass from a robot. Performing arts students entertained, the motorsport team showed off their vehicle and the catering students prepared the food. Public services students from the college paraded and took part in in a flag raising ceremony.

The group was hosted by Nescot’s leadership team including CEO and Principal, Julie Kapsalis MBE. Mrs Devesher was accompanied by a delegation of 25 experienced volunteers from a variety of industries and sectors, including many Deputy Lieutenants from across Surrey. The unusually large Lieutenancy delegation reflected the importance being placed on engaging with young people. With representatives able to spread out across the campus, the group gained an insight into many curriculum areas and met students from across the college.

A key priority for Mrs Devesher’s Lieutenancy is listening to young people across Surrey, and ensuring their voices are heard at county level. As part of this work, learners took part in a panel discussion, “Being a Youth in Surrey”, where they shared their experiences, challenges and aspirations. Their views will help shape the Lord-Lieutenant’s work during her term of office.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Mrs Neelam Dharni Devesher MBE, said:

“One of the most rewarding aspects of this role is meeting young people and hearing directly about their lives, ambitions and experiences. I was hugely impressed by the students at Nescot, whose enthusiasm, talent and aspiration was evident throughout. The visit gave us the chance to listen to what matters to young people today and to understand how we can help reflect that in the work we do across Surrey.”

A wide range of ideas and issues were raised on the day. One student shared his concerns with the group about the cost of living and transport options locally:

“It’s really important for young people to have opportunities to speak up like this about the things that affect us. Transport is a big issue for me. Getting to college can be expensive and it isn’t always easy to get around Surrey using public transport. The cost of living is another concern, because when you’re studying, everyday things like travelling to college and getting a good meal can really add up.”

Julie Kapsalis MBE, Principal and CEO at Nescot said:

“It was an honour to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant and her delegation to Nescot. With such a large group, we got to showcase the extraordinary breadth of learning that takes place across our campus, from advanced technology and construction trades to performing arts, hospitality and childcare. Most importantly, it gave our students the chance to share their views and experiences directly with civic leaders. We are incredibly proud of our students, and we jump at the chance of amplifying their voices by working in partnership like this.”