Training-led solution targets early years staffing gap

Parenta has launched a new Early Years Workforce Stability Framework at the Childcare & Education Expo in London, designed to strengthen the pipeline of qualified early years practitioners and support providers struggling with recruitment and retention.

The framework focuses on accelerating staff development, including enabling settings to address Level 3 qualification gaps through structured training pathways. It aims to support employers in building a more sustainable workforce while improving compliance with qualification requirements.

The launch drew strong interest from nursery owners, managers, and sector leaders, all seeking practical solutions to workforce instability, a widely recognised issue impacting recruitment, retention and quality across early years provision.

Tackling the Staffing Crisis Head-On

Parenta’s newly unveiled Workforce Stability Framework is designed to help early years settings close critical qualification gaps and strengthen long-term workforce retention. The framework provides a structured pathway to develop staff, including enabling settings to address Level 3 qualification shortages within as little as 53 weeks.

With workforce instability identified as one of the sector’s most pressing challenges – driven by low pay, high workload and limited professional development opportunities – the framework offers a timely and practical response to improve both staff retention and quality of care.

Parenta Group CEO, Dr Allan Presland, said, “If we want to improve outcomes for children, we have to start by stabilising the workforce. That means investing in people, creating clear development pathways and making it easier for settings to grow their own qualified staff.”

The launch comes at a time when the early years sector is facing ongoing workforce pressures, with employers highlighting the need for improved training routes and more effective retention strategies.

Alongside this, Parenta has introduced the Abacus Advantage™ System. This brings together nursery management software, training, hands-on support, and a structured way of running your setting. It helps providers clearly see and manage key areas of their business, including occupancy levels, income, and staffing costs.

Together, these two initiatives address the growing need for integrated solutions that support both workforce development and financial stability, especially as settings continue to face rising costs and ongoing staffing pressures.

As the exhibition drew to a close on Saturday evening, he continued, “Launching at Childcare Expo has been incredibly powerful. The response from providers has confirmed what we already knew – the sector is ready for practical, integrated solutions that genuinely make a difference.

“The early years sector is facing a perfect storm of staffing shortages, qualification gaps and financial pressure. What we’ve launched here isn’t just another product – it’s a joined-up solution that tackles the root causes of workforce instability while giving providers the clarity they need to run sustainable settings.”

A Sector-First Integrated Solution

With over 25 years of experience supporting early years providers, Parenta has developed a fully integrated approach that combines training, recruitment, and technology to address the root causes of workforce instability.

The dual launch of the Workforce Stability Framework and Abacus Advantage™ System represents a sector-first solution – bridging the gap between workforce development and operational performance.

Supporting a Sustainable Future for Early Years

As the early years sector continues to face mounting pressures, Parenta’s latest innovations aim to empower providers with the tools, training and clarity needed to build resilient, high-performing teams.

By aligning workforce development with business insight, the organisation is helping to create a more stable, sustainable future for early years education across the UK.