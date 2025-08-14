Triumph and Success for NSCG’s Class of 2025 on Level 3 Results Day

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) is celebrating the outstanding achievements of the ‘Class of 2025’ on A Level, T Level and BTEC results day.

The stellar results solidify NSCG’s position as Staffordshire’s leading college and the largest provider of students to higher education in the area. Hundreds of learners have successfully secured their places on highly competitive university courses or coveted apprenticeship programmes.

Headline results are as follows:

A Level: 1,524 entries with a pass rate of 99.7%. Of these, 58% achieved high grades of A*-B, with 24.4% being A*-A. A total of 85.3% achieved A*-C grades.

A Level subjects with 100% pass rate include: Animation, Art & Design, Business Studies, Computing, Economics, English Language, English Literature, Film Studies, Graphic Design, Further Maths, Geography, History, Media Studies, Physics, Philosophy, Ethics & Religion, Physical Education, Politics, Sociology, and Theatre Studies.

T Level: 96% pass rate, with 73% of students achieving merit grades or above.

Vocational (BTEC): 1,169 entries with a 99.7% pass rate. 56.2% achieved triple distinction grades or above (equivalent to AAA or above at A Level)and 80.2% achieved high grades of DMM or above (equivalent to A*-B at A Level).

Vocational Subjects with Particularly Strong Grade Profiles (% of learners achieving triple distinction or above)

Health & Social Care (Stafford): 80%

Applied Science (Newcastle): 79.4%

Travel & Tourism (Stafford): 76.9%

Games Design (Newcastle): 75%

Graphic Design (Newcastle): 73.9%

Dance (Newcastle): 66.7%

Uniformed Protective Services (Stafford): 66.7%

Creative Media (Stafford): 66.7%

Sport & Exercise Science (Newcastle): 66.1%

Note: The triple distinction grade is the equivalent of AAA at A Level.

Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive of NSCG said: “I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our Class of 2025. Their hard work, dedication and resilience have truly paid off and it is wonderful to see them secure the grades they richly deserve. I wish each and every learner the very best as they take their next steps, whether that’s to university, an apprenticeship or their chosen careers. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our dedicated teaching and support staff, whose unwavering commitment and passion have been instrumental in our learners’ success.”

“With September just around the corner, we are getting ready to welcome a new cohort of students to NSCG and hope these learners are looking forward to becoming part of our continued success story.”

Top performing students at NSCG are expected to progress to a number of prestigious universities across the UK including; University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Keele University, King’s College London, University of Birmingham, University of Bristol, University of Durham, Lancaster University, University of Leeds, University College London, University of Manchester, University of Nottingham, University of Warwick, University of Staffordshire and University of York.

Annually, around 97% of NSCG students progress to university, an apprenticeship or employment.