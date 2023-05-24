Twinkl supports teachers to focus on what matters most: Teaching

Twinkl recently explored the current challenges facing educators and are continuing to provide resources to support teachers to manage their workloads and develop their professional skills.

A recent article from Twinkl Digest looked into research conducted by the UCL Institute of Education, and TALIS, and it was found that teachers in England are working longer hours with lower salaries than those in other OECD countries, with their high workload being attributed to administrative and bureaucratic tasks.The recent Department for Education’s Working Lives of Teachers and Leaders survey also highlighted that teachers were working an average of 51.9 hours a week, leaving them feeling overworked and stressed.

Twinkl, as a global educational resource publisher, understands the challenges facing teachers and the importance of having access to the relevant support and resources needed for their roles. Twinkl offers a wide range of high-quality teaching materials, lesson plans, and other resources, whilst also providing Continuing Professional Development (CPD) initiatives that can help teachers enhance their professional skills and improve their teaching practices.

The workload of teachers in England is high due to non-teaching activities such as lesson planning, marking, and administrative and bureaucratic tasks that they have to perform. Twinkl resources support teachers in England by providing them with materials and tools, which range from schemes of work to eBooks, art projects, 3D scientific models to interactive games, unit assessments to gross motor activities – all of which are teacher-created and checked. This saves teachers time so they can focus on what is most important.

In England, teachers are required to complete a minimum of 30 hours of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) each year as part of their professional development. CPD can help teachers progress in their careers and is a valuable tool to help them to continuously improve their knowledge and skills in order to provide the best possible education for their students. However, teachers in England spent less hours than the OECD average on their Continued Professional Development.

At Twinkl, the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) team is formed of teachers, senior leaders and inclusion specialists with over 50 years’ combined experience who actively update and create relevant CPD content to support educators.

The bite-size CPD and training modules are available on Twinkl’s website in a range of mediums, so that teachers can digest information, increase their knowledge and build their confidence at a time, and place that works for them.

To support your career development and to keep up to date with all areas of education, Twinkl runs TeachMeet Live webinars. The sessions cover various topics surrounding education and can be accessed through EventBrite.

Matt Roe, Digital CPD and Training Manager explained:

“Twinkl is committed to supporting teachers and improving education outcomes in England by providing high-quality teaching resources and CPD opportunities. We understand the crucial role that CPD plays in professional development, which is why we offer a comprehensive range of high-quality, multi-format CPD courses covering various topics, designed to fit around busy schedules.”

CPD can take many forms, such as attending conferences and workshops, engaging in online learning or participating in mentoring programmes. All of these activities contribute to a more positive and productive classroom environment, as they help teachers to stay current with the latest teaching methods and technologies, leading to a direct impact on their students’ learning experiences.

