UA92 celebrates first graduation alongside Gary Neville and Nicky Butt

Manchester’s UA92, the groundbreaking higher education institution co-founded by Lancaster University and the Class of ‘92, has celebrated its inaugural graduation ceremony today, Sunday 10 July.

The higher education institution, which is on a mission to make higher education accessible to all, underlined its founding principles of accessibility, social mobility and inclusivity in a celebration of its first cohort of graduates, 24% of which received a First.

The ceremony also thanked graduates for being the first to study on a campus which opened its doors the first week of their study in September 2019.

Founding members from the Class of ’92, including Gary Neville and Nicky Butt as well as representatives of Lancaster University, were in attendance at the Graduation.

Gary Neville, Co-Founder at UA92 commented: “We have been blown away by the level of energy, determination, and commitment our students have displayed over the past three years. Their pioneering spirit in selecting the distinctively different concept of UA92 earmarked them as something special, and they have exceeded all our expectations. Watching them graduate is up there as one of my favourite moments ever.”

Sara Prowse, CEO of UA92 said: “We’re proud of each and every one of our 62 graduates and it’s a tribute to their determination and hard work that our results are so strong.”

“Higher education is a huge investment of a student’s time and money and we were acutely aware that this pioneering cohort placed a great deal of trust in us; it’s rewarding to see how each and every one has flourished and developed in these three years and we know they will both aim high and succeed in their onward journey. Today really is history in the making”

Based in Old Trafford, Manchester, UA92 opened in 2019 and currently has around 400 students enrolled in degree and higher education courses across business, sport, media and digital disciplines.

Last year it secured a £2m funding grant from the Office for Students to support the development of a world leading digital learning academy at the UA92 campus. The Digital Academy, which opens in September, will offer enhanced and cutting-edge learning and will increase UA92’s student capacity for digital students almost tenfold – from 65 to 634.

Further quotes:

Bobbi Hadgraft, graduate added: “UA92 was a big gamble back in 2019. I had offers to study at institutions with heaps of history such as the University of Sheffield and the University of Newcastle. However, UA92 stood out from the rest and has transformed my understanding of higher education. It’s been a three year journey that has helped launch me straight into employment, as well as grow as an individual. Better yet, I have a first class degree from Lancaster University to show for it.”

Andy Schofield, Vice Chancellor of Lancaster University and UA92 Co-Founder said: “This is a landmark day, with every graduate achieving a Lancaster University accredited degree which is underpinned by the high standards and academic rigour of our institution. They leave UA92 as an adventurous, pioneering cohort, whose skills and values will be highly sought after and regarded by future employers.”

