United Colleges Group Delighted after being Awarded ‘Good’ Ofsted Rating

Report praises ‘highly responsive’ curriculum that teaches ‘the most up-to-date skills for industry’

United Colleges Group (UCG) is delighted to announce that it has been awarded an overall ‘Good’ effectiveness grade by Ofsted following its latest inspection, marking a significant achievement in the college’s journey of transformation.

Following a visit to UCG’s five London campuses, inspectors praised the college’s ‘extensive curriculum offer which aligns exceptionally well with skills priorities in London’.

The college, which enrols over 10,000 learners each year, achieved ‘Good’ ratings in seven key areas: Quality of Education, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, Education Programmes for Young People, Adult Learning Programmes, Apprenticeships and Provision for Learners with High Needs.

Ofsted noted that ‘learners of all ages and apprentices learn in welcoming and supportive environments’, and ‘staff support and encourage learners and apprentices to overcome any barriers to their success, so they can actively participate in and enjoy their education’.

UCG has strong links with industry, employers and partners, and Ofsted reported that the college ‘makes a strong contribution to meeting skills needs’, ensuring students gain ‘well planned and relevant work experience’. Inspectors said that learners across the ‘highly responsive’ curriculum have ‘considerable and varied opportunities to interact and learn from industry specialists’.

Since the college’s previous inspection, Ofsted noticed that leaders have taken ‘highly effective action to strengthen and establish strong links with a variety of stakeholders across all curriculum areas’ and ‘learners and apprentices develop the most up-to-date skills needed for industry’.

UCG’s apprenticeship offer was also commended, with the report noting that apprentices are taught in ‘well-resourced environments which provide them with a range of opportunities to use new technologies’ and that ‘apprentices enjoy their training and develop useful new knowledge, skills and behaviours’.

As a leading apprenticeships provider, Ofsted said UCG’s apprentices, which total more than 400, ‘apply their new skills and knowledge fluently and confidently in the workplace’.

Ofsted praised staff across the college for their contribution to learners’ experience at UCG. Inspectors reported ‘curriculum managers plan ambitious courses of study that contain challenging content’ and that ‘tutors carefully structure the curriculum so that learners can progress through levels to build their academic and vocational skills’.

UCG’s targeted support for students across a range of areas was also recognised by Ofsted; who reported that the college’s provision for students with high needs is ‘inclusive and supportive’ and prepares learners ‘for their next steps in the community, world of work or further study at a higher level’. In addition, the college was recognised for its enrichment activities that offer learners ‘valuable opportunities to develop confidence, make friends and extend their talents’.

Stephen Davis, Chief Executive Officer & Group Principal, United Colleges Group, said:

“Our Ofsted ‘Good’ grade is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the college’s staff, students and partners.

“We are particularly proud of the recognition given to our strong contribution to the Government’s goal for further education to be the fulcrum for improving skills in the United Kingdom.

“The improvements recognised by inspectors since 2022 highlight the significant progress we’ve made together and encourage us to continue along on our journey of improvement. This is an exciting moment for United Colleges Group as we work to be the very best college we can be.”

Franklin Asante, Chair of the Corporation, United Colleges Group, said:

“United Colleges Group extends its heartfelt gratitude to the entire community of staff, students and stakeholders who have contributed to this significant milestone.

“Along with the Governors at UCG, I am delighted to have reached this point in our journey and feel very proud to be part of the leadership. Together, the future looks brighter than ever.”