University and College partnership strikes right note

The University of St Andrews and Fife College are singing from the same songbook after agreeing on a recording and live-streaming partnership project.

Staff from the University’s Laidlaw Music Centre and the College’s Faculty of Digital and Creative Industries have signed an official agreement that will offer College students new opportunities to record musicians in differing locations and also give more University students the chance to be recorded and live-streamed.

The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding will also benefit members of the local community with more capacity to record and live-stream community concerts at the University’s Laidlaw Music Centre, such as the St Andrews Chamber Orchestra, St Andrews Chorus, St Andrews Community Orchestra and StAMP events.

The University’s Wednesday lunchtime concerts at the centre will also be recorded and live-streamed on a weekly basis by Fife College students thanks to the new partnership.

The knowledge exchange partnership will initially run for five years and will also include a recording project of the University’s Music Centre chamber groups, coordinated by Dr Bede Williams, Head of Instrumental Studies at the University.

Dr Williams said:

“The Laidlaw is a state-of-the-art building that serves the students and staff of the University, as well as the wider community of St Andrews. Many concerts from the Laidlaw are live-streamed, and the building is equipped for sound recording in every room.

“However, demand for sound recording and live streaming often outstrips the resource available and not all Music Centre members are able to have the opportunity to participate in concerts that are recorded or live-streamed. This partnership with Fife College will allow us to develop these opportunities for everyone who uses the Centre.

Director of Digital & Creative Industries at Fife College, Stewart McDonald said:

“Fife College offer several courses related to sound engineering and production for which our course lecturers are always looking to expand the diversity of fieldwork opportunities for students.

“This is a one-of-a-kind collaboration, and this partnership project offers another brilliant opportunity for our talented and creative students to get hands-on experience in a fantastic facility.

“We look forward to working together with the University, sharing equipment and knowledge to live stream the lunchtime Laidlaw concerts and many other events from the University to audiences far and wide.”

