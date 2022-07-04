University of Gloucestershire and St. James’s Place launch Finance in Society Research Institute

The Gloucestershire Business School based at University of Gloucestershire has announced the launch of its new Finance in Society Research Institute in partnership with the UK’s largest wealth manager St. James’s Place.

The Research Institute, based within the Gloucestershire Business School at the University’s Oxstalls Campus, will specialise in advancing high-quality collaborative personal financial research to enhance sector-wide practice and policy, and provide research-led technical and policy advice to organisations and government.

In February, the University and St. James’s Place announced the launch of the UK’s first specialist MBA in Financial Planning to meet the needs of the evolving financial planning landscape.

The Research Institute’s ambitious aims include the provision of high-quality master’s and doctoral level qualifications for financial services industry professionals, the development of impactful co-produced academic and industry research, and the delivery of an industry-wide research seminar series.

The Research Institute will be officially opened at the launch event for invited guests at the Gloucestershire Business School on Tuesday, 5 July.

Dr Dominic Page, Head of the Gloucestershire Business School, said: “We’re extremely proud to be launching our new Finance in Society Research Institute in what we’re confident will prove another successful collaboration with St. James’s Place.

“The Research Institute presents a fantastic opportunity to bring together the expertise of the University, colleagues undertaking master’s and doctoral qualifications and the wider financial planning industry.

“It will enhance opportunities for advancing knowledge with a focus on a range of key themes in personal finance including enhancing and attaining financial capability, addressing financial vulnerability, accumulation and decumulation of wealth and addressing the industry skills gap.”

Edward Grant, Director responsible for professional development at St. James’s Place, said: “There is a distinct need for rigorous academic research on finance in society, so we are excited to expand our partnership with the University to develop a dedicated research unit.

“Enhancing academic research in this space will help to broaden our knowledge as a profession and help to identify areas for development, delivering better outcomes for all in society.”

The Research Institute launch event will include a full programme of presentations and discussions with leading academics and industry practitioners exploring the challenges and opportunities within the financial services sector.

A wide range of research topics will be discussed at the event including women in finance, client vulnerability and financial literacy, the financial implications of the conflict in Ukraine, and technological advancements across the sector.

