Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

University staff reject below-inflation pay offer and vote on strike action, says UNISON

Unison July 25, 2022
0 Comments
Students in masks taking exam

Thousands of university workers including administrators, cleaners, security and catering staff voted on Friday (22nd July) on whether to strike over pay, says UNISON.

Employees overwhelmingly rejected a 3% pay offer from the University and Colleges Employers Association in May.

More than four in five (83%) workers turned down the increase that does little to help with the crushing cost-of-living pressures staff face, says UNISON.

The union says employers refused to increase their offer despite UNISON negotiators making the case for a rise of 2% above inflation (which is currently 11.8) after a decade of pay freezes and real-terms pay cuts.

Staff struggling to make ends meet as prices continue to soar and have been left with no option but to consider striking, the union adds.

More than 20,000 workers across 93 universities will be balloted, says UNISON. Other education unions, including the University and College Union, have also rejected the 3% offer and are expected to ballot staff on strike action, the union adds.

UNISON head of education Mike Short said:

“University staff have endured years of wage stagnation. With prices going through the roof and inflation at an all-time high a 3% pay offer is a significant pay cut.

“No worker wants to go out on strike, but staff can’t afford to feed their kids, pay for housing or fill up their petrol tanks. They are desperate for a wage increase that reflects the work they do to keep universities going and to make up for years of poverty pay.

“Employers must invest in staff or they’ll leave the sector for better paid, less stressful jobs in retail or hospitality.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Work and leadership
Published in: Education, Work and leadership
Unison

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this