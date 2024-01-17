Virginia State University Partners with MedCerts to Enhance Educational Opportunities

MedCerts and HBCU Collaboration Aims for Transformative Economic Development

Virginia State University (VSU) is pleased to announce a transformative partnership with MedCerts, a leading provider of online career training in allied healthcare and information technology. This collaboration aims to enrich educational opportunities for VSU students and residents across the Commonwealth of Virginia. A subsidiary of Stride, Inc., MedCerts’ history of industry expertise will ensure that VSU’s related programs remain current and relevant to the rapidly evolving healthcare and information technology sectors.

This partnership marks a significant step in creating a seamless pathway for students to acquire specialized knowledge and skills in high-demand fields. VSU’s commitment to preparing students for success in their chosen careers is now further strengthened with access to MedCerts’ more than 35 fully online short-term training programs that can lead to credentials and certificate programs.

Dr. Tia A. Minnis, Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at VSU, shared her enthusiasm about the partnership:

“This collaboration with MedCerts is a crucial component of our strategy to expand the VSU academic infrastructure to include industry-recognized professional certifications. It aligns perfectly with our overarching mission to provide continuous workforce development and employment readiness for our students and residents across the Commonwealth in the healthcare and information technology sectors, two fields that are pivotal to the region’s economic growth.”

MedCerts, known for its commitment to quality education and its dedication to preparing individuals for the workforce, shares a common vision with VSU. Through this partnership, both organizations are reaffirming their commitment to educational excellence, workforce development, and enhancing career prospects for students and residents in Virginia.

“The combination of VSU’s academic expertise and MedCerts’ industry-specific knowledge will undoubtedly benefit learners in the Commonwealth,” said Rafael Castaneda, SVP of Strategic Partnerships & Workforce Development at MedCerts. “As the healthcare and information technology sectors continue to evolve, this partnership ensures that VSU students are equipped with the skills and certifications needed to thrive in these dynamic industries.”

