West London College hosted three highly successful Careers Fairs during National Careers Week (6 – 10 March 2023) , drawing in hundreds of students eager to explore their career options. The events, held at the college’s Park Royal, Ealing Green and Hammersmith & Fulham Colleges, featured around thirty exhibitors from a wide range of industries, including construction, healthcare, creative media, public services and hospitality. Many universities also attended for students who want to go on to higher education.

Attendees had the chance to network with representatives from organisations such as the Metropolitan Police Service and Border Force to hospitality employers and luxury hotels. The employers at each Careers Fair were particularly relevant to the courses on offer at each of our colleges.

In the week before National Careers Week, there were also a number of informative workshops and talks held at each College throughout the day. These included sessions on CV writing, interview skills, and entrepreneurship by ITV, which were well-attended and received positive feedback from participants.

Speaking after the event, West London College’s Careers Service Manager Kerri Ryan, said, “We are delighted with the success of this year’s careers fairs. It was fantastic to see so many students and leading local employers come together to discuss career options and connect with one another.”

Kerri added: “At West London College, we are committed to providing our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen careers. Events like this help us to achieve that goal by providing valuable networking opportunities and access to industry expertise.”

With so many exhibitors and informative sessions on offer, attendees left with a wealth of information and inspiration to help them achieve their career goals.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity to connect with potential employers and learn more about different career paths,” said Oxi, a first-year Game Development Level 3 student who attended the Ealing Green Careers Fair. “I’m planning to go to university when I finish my course, and then on to employment, so it’s helpful to have all these resources in one place.”

West London College is very grateful to all the employers and higher education providers who attended:

Construction Careers Fair: Laing O’Rourke, Graham, Aico, HS2, Trees for Cities, Kier

Ealing Green College Careers Fair: Metropolitan Police, Camp America, British Heart Foundation, University of West London, Kingston University, University of Creative Arts

Hammersmith and Fulham College Careers Fair: Bishop Creighton, Border Force, Busy Bee Nurseries, Hungry Caterpillar Nurseries, Hyatt Regency Hotels, Metropolitan Police, Global Infusion Group, Marlin Hotels, Spark!, Camp America, Scott Dunn Travel, Clayton Hotels, University of East London, University for the Creative Arts, Kingston University, Roehampton University, City University and Buckinghamshire New University

