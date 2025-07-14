Yorkshire Learning Providers Welcomes Two Strategic Partners to the Women in FE Yorkshire network

Yorkshire Learning Providers is proud to announce the formal onboarding of two new strategic partners to the Women in FE Yorkshire Network, reinforcing a regional commitment to gender equity, leadership progression, and inclusive practice across the Further Education sector.

The new partners, Occupational Awards Ltd and Luminate Education Group, will play pivotal roles in shaping the future direction of the network, helping to bridge policy with practice and build sustainable pathways for women across FE.

Since its formation, the Women in FE Yorkshire Network has provided a collaborative platform to support women’s voices, amplify leadership opportunities, and influence change within the sector.

Alex Miles, Managing Director of Yorkshire Learning Providers, said:

“The addition of these two strategic partners marks a significant milestone for the Women in FE Yorkshire Network. Their combined expertise, one from a policy-influencing standpoint and the other from the day-to-day reality of college life, will help us tackle the systemic barriers facing women in our sector. Together, we are creating an FE landscape that values and empowers women at every stage of their career.”

Natalie Wilson, Group Vice Principal Curriculum & Skills, Luminate Education Group said:

“At Luminate Education Group part of our educational character is to ensure we strive to support colleagues and learners as we Transform Lives. We have an internal Women’s Forum that provides the space and opportunity to share experiences, discuss issues, learn and connect with other women and allies across the group. We aim to champion women and ensure their voices are heard, and to empower them to lead safer, healthier and fulfilled lives. We feel that our objectives are closely aligned with that of the Women in Further Education Yorkshire (WiFEY) network, and therefore we are proud to become a strategic partner. We feel this collaboration strengthens our commitment to supporting colleagues, sharing good practice and working together to drive meaningful change within the sector, creating inclusive spaces where all women in FE can thrive.”

Jan Richardson-Wilde, CEO, Occupational Awards Limited said:

“It is a privilege to be a strategic partner for the Women in Further Education Yorkshire Network. Throughout my career in the skills and education sector, I have seen the value of collaboration and the importance of creating spaces where women can connect, be heard, and lead. The network provides a vital platform to support and elevate the voices of women working in, and accessing further education, in our region, and I am proud to contribute to its mission of fostering equity, opportunity, and meaningful change.”

The Women in FE Yorkshire Network will co-design a programme of events, mentoring opportunities, and strategic initiatives in collaboration with its partners. A new strategic roundtable will launch later this year, aiming to bring together FE leaders, policymakers, and practitioners to share insights and drive regional progress.