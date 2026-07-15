Young Carer Named Student of the Year

Barking & Dagenham College proudly celebrated the achievements of its students at the annual End-of-Year Awards, recognising exceptional dedication, resilience, leadership and academic success across the college community.

The annual awards ceremony is one of the highlights of the College calendar, bringing together students, staff, families and invited guests to celebrate the hard work, determination and achievements of learners from across every curriculum area. The event recognises not only academic excellence but also those students who have made an outstanding contribution to college life through leadership, community involvement, resilience and personal growth.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious Student of the Year Award, selected by Principal and CEO Natalie Davison, which was awarded to Paul Edeh, a Level 3 Protective Services student.

Paul was recognised for his outstanding academic performance, exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to both his studies and the college community. Maintaining an impressive 95% attendance record, Paul is on track to achieve triple distinction grades, demonstrating remarkable dedication, focus and a determination to achieve the highest standards. Throughout his time at the College, he has consistently demonstrated a positive attitude, a strong work ethic and an eagerness to challenge himself in every opportunity presented to him.

What makes Paul’s success even more inspiring is the significant responsibility he carries outside of college. As a young carer, he provides ongoing support for his autistic brother, who has additional learning difficulties, while also helping to support his mother. Balancing these responsibilities with the demands of a full-time college course requires exceptional maturity, organisation and determination. Despite these challenges, Paul remains highly motivated and committed to his education, serving as a powerful example of resilience and perseverance.

Paul has also made a lasting impact as a passionate advocate for his fellow students. In his role as a Student Representative, he actively contributes to Learner Voice meetings, ensuring student opinions and concerns are heard and acted upon. His thoughtful contributions, professionalism and ability to represent his peers have earned the respect of both students and staff. His maturity and leadership were further recognised when he was invited by the Principal to attend a strategic meeting with the Director of Student Engagement to discuss knife crime prevention and represent the views of Level 3 students, helping to shape conversations around issues that matter most to young people.

Throughout the year, Paul consistently impressed staff and external organisations during enrichment activities and industry visits. At the Skills Show in February, an Army Lance Corporal praised Paul’s exceptional leadership during a team challenge. Instructors from Call of the Wild also commended his leadership and teamwork, selecting him to lead a challenging river exercise that required communication, decision-making and trust. During a visit from the London Fire Brigade, the lead officer said he would gladly recommend Paul for their recruitment pathway, recognising the qualities and professionalism he displayed throughout the session.

Paul regularly goes above and beyond expectations. On his day off, he volunteered his time to lead the Level 3 Public Services practice and parade march for Remembrance Day, showing exceptional commitment to supporting both staff and fellow students. He is highly respected by peers and teachers alike for his professionalism, kindness and respectful attitude, and is known for encouraging others to succeed alongside him.

He also played a leading role in developing ideas for Men’s Mental Health Day, working collaboratively with Health and Social Care students to promote awareness and wellbeing across the college community. His willingness to support initiatives beyond his own course demonstrates his commitment to creating a positive and inclusive environment where students feel supported and empowered.

Paul’s future is incredibly promising. Whether he pursues officer training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst or a career with the London Fire Brigade or Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, he has already demonstrated the qualities required to succeed as a leader and role model. His ambition, resilience and commitment to serving others mean he is well placed to enjoy a successful career in the protective services.

Speaking about Paul’s achievement, Principal and CEO Natalie Davison said:

“Paul embodies the very best of Barking & Dagenham College. His dedication to his studies, commitment to supporting others, and resilience in the face of personal challenges are truly inspiring. He is an exceptional role model, and we are incredibly proud to name him our Student of the Year.”

Paul’s achievements reflect the values that Barking & Dagenham College strives to instil in all of its learners: ambition, respect, resilience and a commitment to making a positive difference. His journey demonstrates that success is measured not only by academic achievement but also by the impact a person has on those around them. As he prepares for the next stage of his career, Paul leaves behind an inspiring legacy and sets an outstanding example for future generations of students..