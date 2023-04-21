Young explorers take on Castle CSI challenge as new learning initiative launched by Historic Environment Scotland

New cross curricular activities and resources in partnership with Glasgow Science Centre highlights key aspect technology played in construction and preservation of Scotland’s historical sites

A new learning resource for schools and communities exploring the role science and technology played in the construction of historic sites such as Scotland’s castles – and how it is used to preserve them today – has been launched by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Castle CSI is a cross-curricular learning initiative and educational resource from HES in partnership with Glasgow Science Centre aimed at primary school children and communities which looks to bring alive – in a fun, engaging and interactive way – the key role STEM subjects such as science, maths and engineering played in castle construction.

This unique mix of history and science topics is backed by a range of learning resources, workshops, interactive materials, and digital assets for schools and includes wider learning linked to aspects such as careers.

Officially launched with the interactive Castles Rock live show at Glasgow Science Centre’s Science Show Theatre, the initiative will be rolled out to schools and communities by HES over the coming weeks. As well as the live science show, pupils from Kirklandneuk and Mossvale primaries in Paisley also helped launch the new initiative by taking part in an interactive workshop bringing the concept to life in the Science Centre’s lab.

The project highlights how our much-loved castles across Scotland were both impenetrable fortresses and incredible feats of technology and innovation; technology which continues to provide innovative ways to deal with modern day threats such as climate change. An engaging hybrid approach means the show and workshops can be delivered in person or digitally with online resource accessible to everyone.

Craig Fletcher, Head of Learning and Inclusion at HES said:

“This partnership with Glasgow Science Centre takes an innovative cross-curricular approach that mixes history and science.

“Scotland boasts some of the most impressive castles in the world and they play an integral role in telling stories of our past and are hugely popular as visitor attractions. Their construction involved some incredible feats of engineering and for the times, hugely innovative technology. This new partnership provides opportunities to learn how technology has influenced the past and the present, while the option to deliver the project on different platforms ensures there will be opportunities for learners across Scotland to engage in-person or online.’

Dr Gillian Lang, Director of Experience Development at Glasgow Science Centre said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Historic Environment Scotland on this fascinating project to inspire pupils to think about how we can use science and technology to explore and preserve our wonderful historic sites.”

