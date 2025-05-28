Your Social Services career could start right here at Borders College

If you’re looking for a career that is both challenging and rewarding, Social Services could be the perfect path for you. The HNC Social Services course at Borders College offers an excellent foundation, with expert staff and top-tier facilities, including the BTECH Hub, which features virtual care settings and cutting-edge digital technology.

This course provides students with essential knowledge, values, and skills relevant to the dynamic field of Social Services. It also opens doors to various career opportunities in areas such as family support, youth work, psychology, residential care, childcare, and occupational therapy.

Current student Jodi Reid shared her experience:

“The course has significantly benefited my career, providing opportunities like a work placement. It has also boosted my confidence, which I struggled with in the past. The most rewarding part is helping individuals achieve their goals.”

Fellow student Clair Brown also praised the programme:

“Thanks to this course, I have secured a job in a residential home for young people, my dream role. The lecturers are compassionate and supportive, and I have gained valuable insight. Socialising with my peers has been a highlight, and I plan to continue my learning with trauma-informed training.”

Borders College is a leader in delivering Higher National courses. With the government’s increased funding for the Health and Social Care sector, the College’s strong reputation for learner success continues to grow.

Anna-Marie McNab, another student, added:

“This course has enhanced my academic skills and knowledge, helping me make a real impact in Social Services. The welcoming atmosphere has allowed me to build friendships and work towards my goal of studying Social Work at Edinburgh University.”

With courses starting in August, now is the perfect time to apply to Borders College and take the first step toward a fulfilling career in Social Services!

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the college provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The college has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programs. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.

The college is equipped with modern facilities and resources, including well-equipped classrooms, workshops, and I.T. resources. These facilities enhance the learning experience and provide students with access to the tools they need to succeed in their studies.