Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

You’re simply the zest! HoW College Commis Chef’s celebrate fantastic results!

Heart of Worcestershire College May 11, 2023
0 Comments
HoW College chef cooking in the kitchen

Celebrations are underway at Heart of Worcestershire College after recently receiving the end point assessment (EPA) results for the first six Commis Chefs who are going through their EPA with Highland  

Following a multiple-choice exam, a three-hour practical assessment with questions and concluded with a professional discussion backed up with a portfolio of evidence, 100% of learners successfully completed the EPA with five distinctions and one pass 

The Apprentice Commis Chef cohort started on program in November 2021. As part of their apprenticeship, they came into college one day a week to learn their culinary skills to build their portfolio of evidence.  

Each apprentice worked in different workplaces however the group bonded well and encouraged each other throughout. The apprenticeships finished around the end of 2022 and passed through gateway ready for EPA. 

Six of the Commis Chefs went through the EPA at the same time with a new EPA company on a new updated standard which meant it was a learning curve for both the tutors and apprentices. 

Despite a new updated standard, all six apprentices did extremely well with fantastic results. 

Well done all! 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Heart of Worcestershire College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .