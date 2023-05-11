You’re simply the zest! HoW College Commis Chef’s celebrate fantastic results!

Celebrations are underway at Heart of Worcestershire College after recently receiving the end point assessment (EPA) results for the first six Commis Chefs who are going through their EPA with Highland

Following a multiple-choice exam, a three-hour practical assessment with questions and concluded with a professional discussion backed up with a portfolio of evidence, 100% of learners successfully completed the EPA with five distinctions and one pass

The Apprentice Commis Chef cohort started on program in November 2021. As part of their apprenticeship, they came into college one day a week to learn their culinary skills to build their portfolio of evidence.

Each apprentice worked in different workplaces however the group bonded well and encouraged each other throughout. The apprenticeships finished around the end of 2022 and passed through gateway ready for EPA.

Six of the Commis Chefs went through the EPA at the same time with a new EPA company on a new updated standard which meant it was a learning curve for both the tutors and apprentices.

Despite a new updated standard, all six apprentices did extremely well with fantastic results.

Well done all!

