From a Blank Page to Piccadilly Circus: Meet the Student Inventors Who Won Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025/26

Three student teams – tackling asthma, wound care, and green living – crowned as winners of the sixth annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, entering alongside 2,185 young innovators from across the UK and Ireland

95% of participating teachers say they would recommend the programme to fellow teachers – with the competition free to enter and curriculum-aligned across D&T, STEM, and PSHE

Winners receive Samsung tech, work experience at Samsung, the chance to see their ideas showcased on the iconic Piccadilly Circus screen and across national radio and social media

Samsung Electronics has announced the winners of its sixth annual Solve for Tomorrow competition, celebrating the most inspiring tech-for-good ideas from students aged 11 to 18 across the UK and Ireland. Now in its sixth year, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow has reached over 339,426 young people and a third of all secondary schools across the UK and Ireland.

The programme challenges students aged 11 to 18 to identify a real-world problem they care about and design a technology-driven solution – guided by a simple design thinking process that mirrors the approach used by Samsung’s own innovators. Crucially, students don’t need to be coders or tech experts. What they need is a problem they care about, a curious mind, and a teacher willing to give them the space to explore.

This year, 2,185 eligible entries were received, with 984 teams taking part in a programme of design thinking workshops, market research, and a newly introduced physical prototyping session. Nine finalist teams were shortlisted by a panel of Samsung and industry experts, before being invited to Samsung KX to formally pitch their ideas. The three winning teams were then selected at the annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow awards ceremony.

This Year’s Winners

11-14 age category: The Plant Enforcers – Darcy-Ella, Flo, Indy, and Rosie (Norfolk, England)

Responding to the Greener Future competition theme, The Plant Enforcers designed an app to encourage young people to explore nature and start their own gardens. The app helps users discover and learn about plant species and earn points to care for a virtual pet – a creative and curriculum-relevant response that blends environmental education with digital engagement. A beautiful example of D&T and PSHE thinking working together.

14-16 age category: AsthmaSense – Nell (County Limerick, Ireland)

AsthmaSense is an early-warning system that predicts the risk of an asthma attack by monitoring local air quality. The device links to an app and alerts users so they can take preventative action before an attack develops. A powerful demonstration of STEM skills applied to a real health challenge that affects millions of people – and a testament to what students can achieve when given the tools and mentorship to develop an idea from concept to prototype.

16-18 age category: The Green Cross – Devansh (London, England)

Devansh designed a handheld medical device that scans wound sites to monitor their healing, supporting more accurate remote wound assessment and helping clinicians make better treatment decisions while reducing the need for follow-up appointments. Devansh had no prior experience in med-tech before taking part – his story is a compelling reminder of what becomes possible when young people are given the confidence that their ideas matter.

“It was a really eye-opening experience – I got to talk to so many people about how I could design something to make their life better. I had no experience in med tech before, but with the people around me I really wanted to solve a problem that mattered. I’ve learned how to present, how to sell an idea, and to put myself out there – things I hadn’t done before. My advice to anyone thinking of entering next year: just go for it. As long as you have a genuine passion for it, you are good enough. It’s a really fulfilling experience, and if it doesn’t work out, it’s okay – it’s a learning process.”

Devansh, The Green Cross – 16-18 category winner

People’s Choice Award

Sophie from The PAI Project received the People’s Choice Award. Voted for by nearly 2,500 people on Samsung UK’s social channels, Sophie designed an app that uses satellite imaging and predictive AI to help protect marine habitats and resources from illegal fishing.

Why Teachers Keep Coming Back

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is built in collaboration with teachers. The programme is free, curriculum-aligned, and designed to be delivered flexibly – whether that’s within a D&T lesson, a PSHE session, form time, or an enrichment day. Resources include full lesson slides, worksheets, an ideation activity bank, and a condensed version for quick delivery. Teachers don’t need to be tech specialists to get started.

The programme supports Gatsby Benchmarks, Ofsted Personal Development requirements, and the updated statutory careers guidance for secondary schools. It also offers CPD opportunities, with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow webinars developed in partnership with the D&TA and Design Council to support curriculum delivery and build teacher confidence in emerging tech topics including AI.

Teachers of shortlisted and winning teams receive Samsung tech in their own right – including a Samsung Galaxy Tab A for teachers of semi-finalist teams and a Samsung Galaxy Book for teachers of winning teams. Schools can also earn an AI Interactive Whiteboard and Samsung OLED Smart TV, as well as national recognition as a Samsung Certified School.

Soohyun Jessie Park, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Samsung Electronics UK said:

“Solve for Tomorrow continues to empower young people to reflect on what truly matters to them whilst simultaneously channelling their passion into tangible action. We speak to young people every day as part of the programme, and their drive and passion to make the world a better place through technology is awe-inspiring. The standard of entries continues to climb, and we can’t wait to see where our winners go next and the impact their inventions have on society.”

Colin Smethurst, Head of Computing, Byrchall High School said:

“Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is an excellent way to challenge your students to think creatively in new contexts. It’s a great opportunity to apply STEM skills, and students often find the challenges very relevant to their experiences with consumer tech. I’d encourage any teacher to introduce their students to the programme – it’s an enriching experience and may even spark future career aspirations!”

Teacher, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow participant said:

“Really fantastic, the students enjoyed it. It is fantastic for getting students to think outside the box and really does promote creativity.”