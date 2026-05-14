Generation Founder: New Research Reveals UK Teens are Swapping the Saturday Jobs for Startups

New Samsung research reveals over 200,000* UK teens aged 14 to 18 already identify as founders – with 15% building businesses specifically to solve real-world problems

Yet 90% of UK teens say they face barriers to growing or starting their own venture – highlighting the critical role schools and teachers play in turning ambition into action

While 52% say formal education has given them practical skills, many are supplementing this through social media (44%), online communities (21%), and independent courses (19%)

The findings coincide with the conclusion of the sixth annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition – a free, curriculum-linked programme that gives students aged 11 to 18 the tools, mentorship, and platform to turn their ideas into action

New research commissioned by Samsung has revealed a picture that will resonate with teachers across the country: students are brimming with ambition, entrepreneurial drive, and a genuine desire to make the world better – but the majority feel held back from doing so.

The poll, conducted by Censuswide among 1,000 nationally representative UK consumers aged 14 to 18, found that over 200,000* teens already identify as founders, running their own business or serious side hustle. Fifteen per cent are building businesses specifically to solve a real-world problem – something many teachers will recognise as reflecting the values they work hard to nurture in the classroom every day.

Yet despite this ambition, 90% of UK teens say they face barriers preventing them from growing or starting their own venture. This gap between aspiration and opportunity is exactly what structured, school-based programmes exist to close.

What the Research Tells Us About Today’s Students

The research reveals a generation of students who are already supplementing their formal education and developing real-world skills – often outside of formal education. Among teen founders:

84% use AI tools to help run their venture – whether to generate ideas (34%) or automate tasks (27%)

44% have developed money management skills, 42% customer-facing skills, and 40% time management and organisation

44% are supplementing their formal education through social media, with others turning to online communities (21%) and independent courses (19%)

One in three (32%) hopes to add more businesses to their portfolio, while 24% intend to grow their current venture into a full-time career after their studies

For teachers, this data points to a student body that is highly motivated – but not always finding the structure, support, or confidence within formal education to translate that motivation into tangible outcomes. The question is how schools can meet students where they already are.

How Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Bridges the Gap

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a free, curriculum-linked programme and tech-for-good competition for students aged 11 to 18 in secondary schools and colleges across the UK and Ireland. Now in its sixth year, it has reached over 339,426 young people – equivalent to a third of all secondary schools across the UK and Ireland – with 7,618 tech-for-good ideas entered across its history.

The programme uses a simple design thinking process – the same approach used by Samsung’s own technology designers – to take students from a blank page to a fully developed idea, in as little as one lesson. Students are supported throughout by free teaching resources, mentorship from Samsung employees and partners, and real-world industry expertise from the D&T Association, Design Council, and Tech She Can.

Crucially, creative thinking isn’t positioned as a gift – it’s presented as a skill everyone can learn. The programme is built to be inclusive and accessible to every learner, regardless of background, prior experience, or subject specialism.

What It Delivers for Schools and Teachers

The programme is designed to support teachers across a range of delivery contexts, with resources flexible enough to work in D&T, STEM, PSHE, enrichment days, form time, or assemblies. It is curriculum-aligned and supports Gatsby Benchmarks, Ofsted Personal Development requirements, and the updated statutory careers guidance for secondary schools.

For teachers, the programme provides:

Ready-to-use resources including full lesson slides, worksheets, and a condensed version for quick delivery – no tech expertise required

CPD opportunities through Samsung Solve for Tomorrow webinars developed with D&TA and Design Council experts, building confidence in delivering emerging tech topics including AI

Samsung tech prizes for teachers of shortlisted and winning teams, including a Samsung Galaxy Tab A and Samsung Galaxy Book

Samsung Certified Schools recognition, with a digital badge showcasing your school’s commitment to future-ready, innovative learning

The results speak for themselves: 95% of participating teachers say they would recommend Samsung Solve for Tomorrow to a colleague.

Soohyun Jessie Park, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Samsung Electronics UK said:

“Solve for Tomorrow continues to empower young people to reflect on what truly matters to them whilst simultaneously channelling their passion into tangible action. We speak to young people every day as part of the programme, and their drive and passion to make the world a better place through technology is awe-inspiring. The standard of entries continues to climb, and we can’t wait to see where our winners go next and the impact their inventions have on society.”

Nancy Blake, Head of Year 7, Wembley High Technical College said:

“Programmes like Samsung Solve for Tomorrow are so valuable because they help students see tech as something they can use to make a difference, not just something they learn about. We’re really excited to take part and give our students the chance to innovate, collaborate, and bring their ideas to life.”