Youth Social Action Committee Supporting Homeless People in Stoke-on-Trent

Stoke on Trent College’s Youth Social Action Committee are embarking on a social action project that will support homeless communities across Stoke-on-Trent.

The college is working with local organisation Brighter Futures, as well as other local charities with a particular focus on homelessness.

Starting this month, the college Youth Social Action Committee, will be creating 15 care packages to support customers of Brighter Futures, with donations from staff and students across both campuses.

The care packages will be delivered to Brighter Futures on Valentine’s Day, in support of sharing love and kindness for the wider community.

The Youth Social Action Committee will also be taking part in The Big Sleep Out 2025, supporting the Macari Centre and the Stoke City Community Trust; who work with homeless people across the city. Those participating will be raising a minimum of £25 sponsorship each as well as attending on the night to help raise awareness of homelessness.

The Youth Social Action Committee will also be organising a staff versus students’ dodgeball game, with a raffle on-the-day raising money for local and national charities that support the homeless community.

To support these initiatives, the committee successfully applied for funding from the Association of Colleges and the Pears Foundation. Funds awarded will support these activities and provide students with further opportunities and an understanding of budgeting for campaigns and projects.

The youth social action project runs until April, with a presentation of the results planned for early summer.

Umaiza Noveed, Level 3 Health & Social Care student said:

“The Youth Social Action Committee talked about causes that were close to our hearts, and we decided to support homeless people across the city. We have seen in our own communities and towns that we have a number of homeless people, and hope through this project we can raise funds and awareness about homelessness.

“The care packages we are creating will be distributed to Brighter Futures, and will include essential items such as unopened toiletries, hats, scarves, gloves, and food items to provide support throughout winter and into the spring.”

Hassan Rizvi, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“It is vitally important for our students to lend a hand and support our local community. We know there are a number of homeless people in Stoke-on-Trent, but with this series of projects we are hoping to make a difference to their lives.”

Dave Hopley, Assistant Principal Student Experience at Stoke on Trent College added:

“The students, working closely with the Enrichment team have chosen excellent local charities to support whilst building people skills that will help them in every walk of life.”

Stoke on Trent College has teamed up with the Association of Colleges, for Phase 2 of the Youth Social Action Project that will develop students’ employability skills, whilst giving back and supporting the local community.”