More than 100 people from underrepresented groups have been supported through the Scottish Pathways to Construction programme

The Scottish Pathways to Construction Programme, aimed at widening access to careers in Scotland’s construction industry, has passed an important milestone having now supported 105 participants, with dozens progressing into employment, apprenticeships and further training.

The programme, developed by Balfour Beatty in collaboration with Capital City Partnership and backed by the Construction Industry Training Board’s (CITB) Industry Impact Fund, specifically targets refugees and migrants, people from ethnic minority communities, women entering the construction industry, disabled people, unemployed and underemployed individuals, as well as social enterprises and local SMEs.

To date, the programme has helped participants gain industry-recognised training, work experience and employability support, with 57 people progressing into employment or apprenticeships. A further 19 participants have progressed into advanced training or further education at college.

Beyond supporting individuals into employment, the programme has also helped address workforce shortages across the industry while promoting greater equity, diversity and inclusion. According to the Construction Workforce Outlook (CWO), CITB’s annual forecast of the construction industry’s workforce and skills requirements, Scotland needs an average of 2,590 extra workers per year.

The initiative was launched in October 2024 and has left a proven framework for inclusive recruitment across the Scottish construction industry.

The training included:

CSCS preparation and testing

Health and Safety Awareness

Vehicle banksman training

Working at height

Manual handling

Fire awareness

Abrasive wheels

Employability and career development support.

Ian Hughes, Engagement Director for Scotland, CITB, said:

“The Industry Impact Fund is designed to support projects that tackle industry-wide challenges and deliver lasting benefits for construction.

“Scottish Pathways to Construction has done exactly that, helping underrepresented groups access careers in the industry while creating a lasting blueprint that can be adopted more widely across Scotland to support future workforce needs.”

Ben McBain, General Operative Apprentice at Balfour Beatty said:

“Taking part in the Scottish Pathways to Construction programme gave me the skills, experience and confidence to take the next step in my career. It’s fantastic to see the programme supporting so many people and opening up opportunities in the construction industry.”