Designated Safeguarding Lead: Awareness of Safer Recruitment and Staff Professional Behaviour
April 12 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Overview It is crucial to ensure that providers are creating a culture of safe recruitment to include the implementation of a recruitment procedure to help to eliminate or identify people who might pose a safeguarding or welfare threat. With the launch of the new Education Inspection Framework in 2019, and its accompanying handbook Inspecting Safeguarding in Education and Skills Settings (2022), Ofsted must evaluate how well providers are fulfilling their statutory safeguarding obligations in keeping learners safe. Objectives This webinar will focus on the following areas:
- Safer recruitment and the wider context of safeguarding including legislation and guidance;
- Features of a safer recruitment process;
- Planning a safer recruitment process;
- Making the right decisions: interview and selection;
- Setting acceptable standards of behaviour;
- Maintaining an ongoing culture of vigilance.
Responses