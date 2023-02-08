Designated Safeguarding Officer
April 4 @ 9:30 am – 4:00 pm
Whether you’re new to the Designated Safeguarding Officer role, or are looking for a refresher, this interactive online workshop will cover both virtual and face-to-face settings and will equip officers with the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond to a variety of safeguarding concerns.
You’ll have opportunity to apply your learning from the session to a variety of self-generated scenarios, whilst receiving support and coaching from the workshop facilitators.
After the session, you will receive an invite to Psych-Logical’s Designated Safeguarding Officers forum – giving you chance to network and share practice with other officers.
This session will cover:
- The role and responsibilities of the Designated Safeguarding Officer and other key members of staff.
- Creating and managing safeguarding systems.
- Barriers to effective organisational safeguarding processes, how to overcome them and create a safeguarding culture.
- Identifying, assessing and mitigating risk.
- Designing and developing high standard policies and procedures for both virtual and face to face delivery.
As a Designated Safeguarding Officer, we would encourage you to also book our safeguarding essentials workshop. You can book both at a reduced rate below.
Led by Louise Willis-Keeler, these sessions will be facilitated by safeguarding and behavioural specialists at Psych-Logical. Psych-Logical works with government, education providers and others to prevent mental health in children and young people, and is working closely with education providers as they deliver support and training to young people remotely.
SDN works with partners, such as Mesma and Psych-Logical to bring together top-quality specialists to support the FE and skills sector. We’ve worked with 1,000 training providers and over 5,000 practitioners over the last few years – allowing us to share practical insights and support you to take action.
“With just the right approach and pitch-perfect pace, Lou achieved the impossible by keeping all of us interested and actively involved with plenty of engagement opportunities. Lou has fantastic knowledge and warm and friendly style. We all came away feeling like it was time very well spent. Highly recommended.”
– Event attendee
Responses