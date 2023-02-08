Developing and assessing apprentice ‘behaviours’
June 19 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Behaviours are a fundamental part of all apprenticeships – every apprentice has to demonstrate particular behaviours (as well as knowledge and skill) to be successful at the end-point assessment.
But for trainers, the behaviours can be hard to develop and difficult to quantify.
That’s why we’re hosting this Masterclass in behaviours. You’ll work on short activities at each stage to develop your understanding and hone your skills and you’ll come away with a clear model you can use for the apprenticeship standards you deliver.
Drawn from work with over 5,000 apprenticeship practitioners, this session will take you through:
- How to identify the apprentice’s behavioural starting point
- Mapping behaviours from the standard into the training plan
- Training techniques to develop behaviours, with the employer
- Monitoring progress, assessing and evidencing behaviours
- Behaviours and preparation for end-point assessment
Our Masterclasses are interactive and practical – you’ll also have a chance to share best practice and learning points with other like-minded providers.
The webinar will be facilitated by Chris Cherry, an SDN specialist in apprenticeship on-programme training and end-point assessment.
Chris was heavily involved in the development of standards and assessment plans, as well as supporting hundreds of apprenticeship staff to deliver standards.
This Masterclass is designed for any mid-level managers and front-line staff involved in apprenticeship training.
SDN has directly supported 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from 1,000 organisations, to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.
“These sessions have been invaluable in supporting me to plan, capture and develop the behaviours aspects of the new standards.”
“One of the best training courses I have received on this subject.”
– Event attendees
