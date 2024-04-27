Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

What do International students think of our current Qualification reforms? FE Soundbite edition 743

Gavin O April 27, 2024
0 Comments
Gavin O'Meara, FE News mugshot

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 743, 27th April, 2024: What do International students think of our current Qualification reforms?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles, from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

I hope you had a great week. Loads of cool articles this week. I really enjoyed Helen Lami’s article Is the UK still the gold Standard of Education for International students? Which covers Advanced British Standards, A Levels, BTEC, T Levels and Baccalaureate. It is a really interesting read… particularly when you also couple with the T Level Action Plan (and sector reaction) which was launched on Thursday, along with the Level 2 and 3 attainment age 16 to 25.

Everyone must know by now that I am a massive Micro-credentials fan… so I’d highly recommend checking out Stephan Fortier’s article: Embed microcredentials into lifelong learning for optimal skill-building. I also really enjoyed Lou Mycroft’s Little By Little, A Little Becomes A Lot

Other big announcements this week was Levelling up premium payments for FE teachers … but not those in training providers?! I also thought the latest HEPI report was well worth checking out: Why a fresh approach is needed for university drop-out rates.

Exclusive Features:

Reevaluating Functional Skills Qualifications: Addressing Challenges and Exploring Solutions By AELP’s Dr Chihiro Kobayashi, Research Associate, and Helen Cuthbert, Policy & Stakeholder Manager.

Thwarting Dissatisfaction at Work: Are Apprenticeships The Answer? By Nichola Hay, director of apprenticeship policy and strategy at BPP

Cultivating STEM Seeds: How Businesses Can Take Root in Schools By Sarah-Jayne Van-Greune, COO at Payen & ILIXIUM

Voices:

British Airways Launch Work Experience Placements for 2024 By Melissa Richardson MBE, Senior Emerging Talent Manager at British Airways.

The Future Classroom: How AI is Paving the Way for Personalised Learning By James McGowan, CEO at Wall Street English

In business success, a little appreciation goes a long way By Fie Fisker, People and Culture Domain Lead, Pleo

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week.

Gavin O’Meara

CEO and Founder

FE News and FE Careers (a new FE Careers job site is coming very soon).

Published in: Category | Soundbite, Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Gavin O

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .