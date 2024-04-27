What do International students think of our current Qualification reforms? FE Soundbite edition 743

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 743, 27th April, 2024: What do International students think of our current Qualification reforms?

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

I hope you had a great week. Loads of cool articles this week. I really enjoyed Helen Lami’s article Is the UK still the gold Standard of Education for International students? Which covers Advanced British Standards, A Levels, BTEC, T Levels and Baccalaureate. It is a really interesting read… particularly when you also couple with the T Level Action Plan (and sector reaction) which was launched on Thursday, along with the Level 2 and 3 attainment age 16 to 25.

Everyone must know by now that I am a massive Micro-credentials fan… so I’d highly recommend checking out Stephan Fortier’s article: Embed microcredentials into lifelong learning for optimal skill-building. I also really enjoyed Lou Mycroft’s Little By Little, A Little Becomes A Lot

Other big announcements this week was Levelling up premium payments for FE teachers … but not those in training providers?! I also thought the latest HEPI report was well worth checking out: Why a fresh approach is needed for university drop-out rates.

Exclusive Features:

Reevaluating Functional Skills Qualifications: Addressing Challenges and Exploring Solutions By AELP’s Dr Chihiro Kobayashi, Research Associate, and Helen Cuthbert, Policy & Stakeholder Manager.

Thwarting Dissatisfaction at Work: Are Apprenticeships The Answer? By Nichola Hay, director of apprenticeship policy and strategy at BPP

Cultivating STEM Seeds: How Businesses Can Take Root in Schools By Sarah-Jayne Van-Greune, COO at Payen & ILIXIUM

Voices:

British Airways Launch Work Experience Placements for 2024 By Melissa Richardson MBE, Senior Emerging Talent Manager at British Airways.

The Future Classroom: How AI is Paving the Way for Personalised Learning By James McGowan, CEO at Wall Street English

In business success, a little appreciation goes a long way By Fie Fisker, People and Culture Domain Lead, Pleo

