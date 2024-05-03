Institute of Student Employers calls on next government to invest in policies that ensure students and employers thrive

Institute of Student Employers (ISE) is calling on the next government to invest in policies that enable the successful recruitment and development of young people who will help organisations and the economy to thrive.

ISE represents hundreds of Britain’s largest employers who collectively spend over £180 million a year to hire and develop tens of thousands of young people into high quality employment.

At the moment, pathways through education and into work do not always develop the skills and abilities that employers seek in sufficient quantity.

Legal structures and regulations are hindering the hiring the of graduates and apprentices, leaving employers with unmet talent needs and students unaware of career options.

ISE’s manifesto sets out five policies that a future government will need to adopt to ensure that businesses can find the talent and skills that they need, and that young people can make a smooth transition to the workplace and build productive careers.

Key policies ISE has called for the next government to implement

Reform the apprenticeship levy to enable employers to recruit more apprentices and deliver more skills training, particularly to those at school and college leaver stage Improve funding for employability support for people from disadvantaged backgrounds that delivers access to work experience for all students in secondary, further and higher education Invest in resources to ensure that careers work in all schools and colleges is structured and led by a qualified and resourced careers professionals. Deliver legislation to end the unequal practice of all unpaid internships and work experience that lasts for over two-weeks Create a stable international visa regime that supports employer hiring needs across the UK and maintains the global standing of the UK’s higher education sector

Stephen Isherwood, joint CEO of ISE commented: “Education structures, vocational and academic education routes, labour market regulations, social inclusion policies and migration rules all impact how employers hire and develop people.

“With enlightened government policies many of the barriers that hinder a fully functioning early career market would fall away. Pathways through education and into work should develop the skills and abilities that employers seek.

“ISE members alone spend millions each year hiring and developing students who go on to add many, many times that value to the UK economy. A vibrant graduate and apprentice employment market is vital to the UK’s social and economic wellbeing.”