Book chronicles experiences of NHS nurses

Talented @BarkingCollege alumna publishes book containing stunning photographs of nurses working on the frontline.

Hannah Deller, a Matron for children and young people and a talented photographer, is launching her first book which documents the Covid 19 crisis in pictures.

Born in Bermondsy, Hannah first studied photography in New York City in the late 1990s, when she lived in the USA, before completing her BTEC in Photography at Barking & Dagenham College when she returned to the UK. She started nursing in 2011 and is currently training to be an advanced nurse practitioner studying for her masters degree.

When Covid 19 began to sweep the world, Hannah realised the need to document what was happeinng not just in the wards she was responsible for but also outside of the hospital. Her book, ‘Working on the Frontline’ is her remarkable record of events since the March 2020 first lockdown.

The book captures all aspects of the pandemic and beyond. From images of nurses, including herself, in full PPE, to social distancing and closed off playgrounds to the creative ways families and friends found to keep in contact and the Thursday night clapping for the NHS and emergency services, showing a nation’s appreciation for the risk health and other frontline professionals were taking. The book also highlights other events that were taking place around the world at that time, as well emphasising the key issues that have faced the UK government and the NHS post-pandemic.

Hannah’s work is already well known – some of her images during Lockdown reached songwriters from all over the world, thanks to Chris Difford from British band Squeeze, and inspired an album curated by Chris, called ‘On the frontline’! She’s also been back to her former College, to speak with current students and have a tour of the photography studio.

She remembers her time at Barking & Dagenham College fondly. Hannah says: “I’ve never stopped taking pictures. Even through difficult, dark times, something amazing can happen like what’s happened to me during the pandemic. And this all started for me when I was at Barking & Dagenham College! I’ve been working on the book for a long time now and I’m so excited to finally be able to show my photos in this way. I can’t wait to see the book launch!”

‘Working on the Frontline’ will be published by Image & Reality following a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter which starts this week. The 192 page hardback book will feature around 150 photographs and retail for £30.