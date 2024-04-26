Latest News

Border College Staff and students come together for charity football tournament

Borders College April 26, 2024
Borders Football tournament

Staff and students at @BordersCollege recently participated in a charity football tournament to raise funds and awareness of the Free Kicks Foundation.

The Level 6 Business Enterprise students organised and ran the event as part of the overall award. It raised £60 for the charity and, most importantly, brought staff and students across the college together on their lunch break. 

T-shirts were donated by BE Uniforms, and Water Bottles were provided by the college. The winning team was the Reds, who lifted the ‘Charity Cup’.

Student Klaudia Lasak, who was part of the organising group, said: 

“I am delighted to have had such a wonderful day and to be a part of a great event with amazing people. It is always lovely to be surrounded by positive energy and good vibes.”

Borders College

