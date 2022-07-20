Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

Oct 6

Safer Recruitment Training for Providers

October 6 @ 9:30 am - October 7 @ 12:30 pm

Overview

It is crucial to ensure that providers are creating a culture of safe recruitment to include the implementation of a recruitment procedure to help to eliminate or identify people who might pose a safeguarding or welfare threat. With the launch of the new Education Inspection Framework in 2019, and its accompanying handbook Inspecting Safeguarding in Education and Skills Settings (2022), Ofsted must evaluate how well providers are fulfilling their statutory safeguarding obligations in keeping learners safe.

On Thursday 6 and Friday 7: 09:30-12:30 on both days

This in-depth virtual workshop will cover:

Safer recruitment and the wider context of safeguarding
Prevalence of abuse and profile of abusers
How abusers operate within organisations
Features of a safer recruitment process
Planning a safer recruitment process
Making the right decisions: interview and selection
Setting acceptable standards of behaviour
Maintaining an ongoing culture of vigilance

This course is validated and endorsed by the Safer Recruitment Consortium.

Target Audience

This workshop is aimed at anyone responsible for recruitment and safeguarding within an organisation.

Delegate Fees:

AELP Member rate: £159.00 + VAT
Non-Member rate: £359.00 + VAT

Details

Start:
October 6 @ 9:30 am
End:
October 7 @ 12:30 pm
Event Categories:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://aelpevents.org.uk/website/42326/

Venue

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
