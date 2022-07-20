Safer Recruitment Training for Providers

Overview

It is crucial to ensure that providers are creating a culture of safe recruitment to include the implementation of a recruitment procedure to help to eliminate or identify people who might pose a safeguarding or welfare threat. With the launch of the new Education Inspection Framework in 2019, and its accompanying handbook Inspecting Safeguarding in Education and Skills Settings (2022), Ofsted must evaluate how well providers are fulfilling their statutory safeguarding obligations in keeping learners safe.

On Thursday 6 and Friday 7: 09:30-12:30 on both days

This in-depth virtual workshop will cover:

Safer recruitment and the wider context of safeguarding

Prevalence of abuse and profile of abusers

How abusers operate within organisations

Features of a safer recruitment process

Planning a safer recruitment process

Making the right decisions: interview and selection

Setting acceptable standards of behaviour

Maintaining an ongoing culture of vigilance

This course is validated and endorsed by the Safer Recruitment Consortium.

Target Audience

This workshop is aimed at anyone responsible for recruitment and safeguarding within an organisation.

Delegate Fees:

AELP Member rate: £159.00 + VAT

Non-Member rate: £359.00 + VAT