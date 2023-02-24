Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Strategic Safeguarding for DSLs

March 22 @ 10:00 am 12:00 pm

Join guest speaker Rachael Bishop for a deep dive into how DSL’s and those in a position of overseeing safeguarding can develop better strategies to improve and manage learner safety. This interactive two hour masterclass will cover: • Building a culture of safety • Understanding psychological and physical safety • Working with key stakeholders and building effective partnerships • Effective Safeguarding Governance • Developing key policies and procedures • Safe staffing • Referrals and beyond • Action Planning and Risk Assessment. Please contact [email protected] for any support with booking.

Facilitator – Rachael Bishop

Rachael has over 18 years of experience within the safeguarding people field including child and adult Social Care, Statutory Education, Apprenticeships and Employability, Human Resources, Safeguarding and Employee Wellbeing Management, NHS, Mental Health Services, HM Prison Service, Police, Youth Offending and Substance Misuse Services and is the MD, Safeguarding Consultant & accredited trainer at RLB Safeguarding Ltd. Rachael also partners with organisations to provide a series of informative webinars and blogs including safer recruitment checking and vetting, Single Central Record services, Mental Health Culture Change programmes and leadership consultancy, acts on the advisory board for the National Association of Designated Safeguarding Leads and is a Board Governor for Fuel Learning Limited.

Details

Date:
March 22
Time:
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
https://fin-online.org.uk/events/?event=154

Organiser

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Email:
info@fin-online.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

