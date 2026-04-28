Award-winning Derbyshire actor reflects on impressive career at exclusive event

One of the most recognisable faces to have appeared on British television in recent years shared insights into a career spanning more than five decades during an intimate event in Derby.

Derbyshire-born Robert Lindsay, celebrated for roles in television classics including My Family, Citizen Smith, G.B.H and, more recently, Channel 5 drama Missed Call, reflected on the highs and challenges of a life in the arts that has seen him win a BAFTA, a Tony Award, and three Olivier Awards for his work, during a special event held at Derby Theatre.

Mr Lindsay, a University of Derby honorand who has performed in the West End and Broadway, spoke to staff and students from the University of Derby about life in the arts, the lessons he wishes he had learned earlier and the advice that helped shape his career.

He also gave advice on how to build a career in the creative industries, and what he believes it takes to succeed in the world of theatre, television and film.

Robert said: “Coming back to Derby for this event has been a real honour, and what made it especially meaningful was the chance to spend time with students and share some of what I have learned over the years.

“It has been wonderful to be back at Derby Theatre, which has always felt like a home from home for me – right at the heart of the city and an integral part of the University. The work it does with students and the wider community is truly unique, and something I am delighted to support.

“My parents have always said that receiving my honorary degree from the University of Derby was the proudest moment of my career for them, which makes it all the more special. I am looking forward to staying connected and working closely to support both the University and the Theatre in the future. This has been a homecoming to cherish.”

Mr Lindsay was born and raised in Ilkeston and was given the Freedom of the Borough of Erewash in 2016.

A lifelong Derby County fan, his voice can be heard on the popular ‘Steve Bloomer’s Watchin’ anthem which is played on matchdays at Pride Park Stadium.

He is best known for an impressive and varied career in TV and on stage, securing his big break as Wolfie Smith in BBC sitcom Citizen Smith, which, at its peak, was watched by 24 million people.

Mr Lindsay won his first Olivier Award in 1984 for playing Bill Snibson alongside Emma Thompson in Me and My Girl. The play was subsequently transferred to Broadway, earning him a Tony Award.

Further accolades followed and, over the years, Lindsay has worked with actors including John Cleese, Joanna Lumley and Angelina Jolie in Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Mr Lindsay is no stranger to Derby Theatre, notably starring as Aristotle Onassis in the play Onassis in 2010 before its West End transfer.

In the past, he has noted the importance of community outreach and education of Derby Theatre, which was acquired by the University of Derby in 2012 and is considered to be the first-ever Learning Theatre of its kind.

Recognised internationally as a unique model for real-life learning, the Learning Theatre model provides a unique opportunity for students to learn by working alongside both academics and theatre professionals on real shows and events in the heart of a professional producing theatre.

A range of undergraduate and masters courses for those interested in a career within the arts and theatre can be studied at Derby Theatre, with several graduates currently working in the building.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby and Chair of the Board of Trustees at Derby Theatre – said: “I would like to thank our honorand, Robert Lindsay, for taking the time to join us at this event. He was a true inspiration; our students were highly engaged and gained significant benefit from the experience.

“As a university, we pride ourselves on being industry-led and giving students the chance to engage with leading global, national and regional organisations and networks as part of their degree.

“Our Learning Theatre model at Derby Theatre ensures that those participating in our courses are familiar with a professional environment, with opportunities to study, work and perform in a nationally renowned producing theatre.”