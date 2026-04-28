Young Chefs Cook Up A Winning Formula At Blackburn College

Teenage cooks from across Lancashire competed in a hotly contested final cook-off to crown ‘Young Chef of the Year.’

Teams from six schools battled it out in the final, held at Blackburn College, by preparing mouthwatering dishes to impress the judges, led by celebrity chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen from Michelin-starred Northcote Hotel and Restaurant.

Staged at Scholars’ Restaurant and training kitchen at Blackburn College, the top honours went to the team of Connie Hartley and Noah Barber, Year 9 pupils from St Christopher’s CE High School in Accrington.

The 14-year-old duo cooked up an impressive main course and dessert, following the competition brief to reflect sustainability and use local produce.

Lisa, who is no stranger to cookery competitions, including the Great British Menu, said: “I have been blown away by the standard of cooking skills shown by these young people. It is incredible.

“This kind of competition is vital to help encourage youngsters into thinking about all the possibilities a career in the hospitality industry holds.

“It’s been an incredible experience and congratulations to the winners because they really did cook some amazing dishes.”

Lisa, who is also an Ambassador for Blackburn College Catering and Hospitality School, was joined in the judging by City & Guilds industry manager and Leigh Myers, Chef-Director from professional food suppliers Wellocks.

She added: “We were all blown away by these very talented young individuals with extremely impressive cooking skills. Congratulations to all of those who entered.”

The annual competition, which began earlier this year, involved teams from eight schools across East and West Lancashire, in a series of cook off rounds before the finalists were selected to compete at the prestigious finals event.

Guests including competition sponsors Kitchequip, Russums, Churchill Ceramics, and Total Food Services, who were invited to meet the teams and present the winning pair with their special engraved china plates.

The winning team served up an Italian-inspired chicken roulade, served with spiralised potatoes, asparagus and glazed carrots, followed by a tasty dessert of lemon tart with meringue impressed the judges.

Connie said: “We are delighted to have won. It’s been really hard work, but it was all worth it. It feels great to have won.

“I have enjoyed working as a team with Noah and have learned so many new skills.

“I love cooking and being in this competition has helped encourage me. It is definitely something that I would like to try and do as a career.”

Noah added: “It was just great to take part and to work in a proper professional kitchen for the final rather than the school kitchen.

Blackburn College Head Chef Lecturer David Lyon managed the competition and the finals event.

He said: “Each year, this event just gets better and better, with a higher standard of cooking from the pupils.

“We at the college are delighted to be able to bring young people into the world of the catering and hospitality, and to give them the encouragement to come and train here with us, and to let us help them forge careers in the industry.”