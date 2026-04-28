Esteem Multi-Academy Trust Funds Research to Improve Alternative Provision

Esteem Multi-Academy Trust (Esteem MAT) has commissioned research to explore how Alternative Provision (AP) can best support children and young people who cannot attend mainstream education due to exclusion, illness, or special educational needs.

The one-year project, in partnership with Dr Craig Johnston, Senior Lecturer in Criminology at UWE Bristol, will examine AP across five of the Trust’s schools in Derbyshire North, Central, South, Derby City, and Worcestershire, supporting around 600 young people.

Esteem MAT runs 14 schools in total, including eight special schools, five Alternative Provision settings, and one mainstream infant school with a high proportion of pupils with special educational needs.

The findings will help Esteem MAT enhance its internal provision and inform guidance for the mainstream sector, supporting the Government’s inclusion agenda and ensuring that Alternative Provision operates as an effective, reintegrative, and equitable pathway for young people.

Jolene Carter, Director of Research and Development at Esteem MAT, said: “We have long been interested in how Alternative Provision can truly meet the needs of young people on the margins of mainstream education. After reviewing research in this field, we spoke with Dr Craig Johnston and agreed that a Trust-wide project would allow us to identify what really works on a broader scale, rather than attempting piecemeal research at individual schools.”

The research will involve in-depth engagement with staff and pupils to identify effective policies, approaches, and practices across the Trust’s AP settings. The findings will produce recommendations for good practice, benefiting both the Trust’s schools and the wider sector.

“This project allows us to contribute to a growing body of knowledge on what makes Alternative Provision successful,” said Jolene. “With the recent White Paper highlighting the need for mainstream schools to develop their own internal AP and further develop inclusive practice, the findings will help us refine our own provision while also offering guidance to schools across England.”

Dr Craig Johnston added: “There remains a surprising lack of systematic knowledge across the sector about how Alternative Provision is used in practice – both operationally and strategically. This study will bring clarity to an area that is under-examined and has direct practical implications for improving inclusion and support for young people.”

The project builds on Esteem MAT’s commitment to research-led practice and professional development. They encourage staff to undertake postgraduate research within the Trust’s schools and AP settings, and such projects are actively encouraged as part of ongoing continuing professional development.