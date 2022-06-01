Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jul 8

Tender Writing

July 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

Does your organisation tender for work? Do you want to be more effective and win more work?

If the answer is yes, then this is the webinar for you.

This webinar will explore how to effectively analyse tender specifications and identify what the commissioner really wants to buy. This will be combined with effective hints and tips on how to ensure you get your thoughts down in the most effective way and beat challenging word counts.

 

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to understand:

  • How to understand specifications and identify the buyers’ requirements;
  • How to get started and put key ideas down on the page;
  • How to write to strict word/character counts.

 

Who should attend this webinar

All providers who want to improve their tendering success rates.

 

Speaker

Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited

Details

Date:
July 8
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
