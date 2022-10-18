The ESFA Subcontracting Standard

« All Events

This webinar will help you to understand the auditor’s perspective of the subcontracting standard assurance journey, from self-assessment and external audit, through to ESFA evaluation and outcome.

Objectives

To offer support on the following issues:

Familiarisation with the self-assessment document;

Focusing attention on key points from the assessment;

Establishing the ESFA evaluation process.

Who should attend this webinar

All providers that subcontract (including ITPs, HEIs, employer providers and colleges) of apprenticeships, AEB and 16-19 provision.

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Rupert Crossland, Director of Audit and Compliance, Professional Assessment Limited (PAL)