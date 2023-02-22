Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Mar 29

Unpacking Provider Data Self-Assessment Toolkits (PDSATs)

March 29 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Overview

This webinar will help providers to use PDSATs to their full potential in line with ESFA expectations, to improve the validity of your ILR data. This will help you to safeguard your funding, minimise audit errors and protect your reputation with the ESFA.

Objectives

To offer support on the following issues:

  • Selecting relevant PDSAT reports to focus on to address potential funding errors;
  • Identifying specific issues in the reports that require remedial action;
  • Determining what justifiably can remain in the PDSATs. What remains is valid data. Thereby ensuring the learner’s programme can continue because it will be funded;
  • Readiness for ESFA funding audit of PDSATs.

Who should attend

All providers (including ITPs, HEIs, employer providers and colleges) of apprenticeships, AEB and 16-19 provision.

 

Speaker

Rupert Crossland, Director of Audit and Compliance, Professional Assessment Limited (PAL)

Details

Date:
March 29
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/pdsats23

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
