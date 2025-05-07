A New Approach to Inspection Needs Pragmatism from Ofsted

Ofsted’s consultation on proposed inspection reforms closed last week and AELP has submitted its response. We argue that the sector is ready for change, but that change must be implemented with care, realism and collaboration.

Drawing on the views of over 150 of our members – who took part in a range of engagement activities – our submission welcomes the ambitions behind the reforms but calls for a measured rollout that reflects the operational realities facing training providers across England.

Implementation Should be Delayed until Early 2026

We believe that the new inspection framework should be delayed from November 2025 to January 2026. A short lead-in period would leave many providers scrambling to train staff, adjust processes and ensure quality systems which are aligned with Ofsted’s new expectations. Aside from reform on how Ofsted inspects providers there are also significant changes happening across the sector this year, including an expected Post-16 White Paper, a critical Spending Review, and apprenticeship reform that providers will also have to juggle.

Many of our members are particularly concerned about how commissioners (including employers) use Ofsted’s current single word judgements as part of their decision making process. Implementing the revised framework in early 2026 would allow Ofsted, providers and commissioners more time to properly prepare this significant change.

More Clarity and Simplification are needed

Ofsted’s ambition to provide richer and more detailed feedback through the introduction of report cards covering multiple aspects of provision should mark a shift towards a more nuanced, narrative-based inspection report. However, we are concerned about the complexity this could introduce, particularly for independent training providers and other organisations operating across several funding streams. Some providers could be judged across more than 20 different categories, creating a burdensome system that risks overwhelming both providers and those using the reports to make decisions.

There is also apprehension about the proposed visual presentation of findings. The use of colour-coded tiles to summarise judgments, although intended to offer clarity at a glance, could instead draw attention away from the in-depth narrative evaluations that are essential for understanding the real story behind a provider’s performance. AELP has urged Ofsted to ensure that narrative reports remain the central feature of inspection outcomes, easily accessible both digitally and in printable formats, so that stakeholders can appreciate the full context of a provider’s strengths and areas for development.

Fairness and Consistency Are Needed Across the Board

The grading scale itself has attracted particular scrutiny. Our members have questioned whether terms such as ‘Exemplary’, ‘Strong’ and ‘Secure’ are sufficiently clear and meaningful. Without sharper, well-defined descriptors, there is a risk of inconsistent application between inspections, potentially undermining confidence in the new system. AELP calls for careful consideration when deciding on the final wording used for its grades to ensure it is both ambitious and realistically attainable within the diverse range of educational and training settings that Ofsted covers.

The outcome of inspection, particularly for ITPs is too much of a cliff edge. Including a “Capacity to Improve” grade would enable Ofsted to recognise organisations that, even if currently facing challenges, demonstrate the leadership, commitment and strategies needed to drive sustained improvement. This would give an appropriate safety net where inspection goes wrong, but also show inspectors have confidence that the provider can quickly rectify their position.

Another major theme in our response is the importance of fairness in the inspection process. At present, smaller providers receive significantly less notice of an upcoming inspection than larger institutions. This creates avoidable stress for staff and limits the ability of learners and employers to engage meaningfully with inspectors. A standardised notice period of at least one week for all providers, regardless of size, would create a more level playing field and better-quality inspections. Feedback from employers suggests they would support this change.

The importance of inspector training has been heavily emphasised in our consultation response. Given the specific nuances of further education and skills provision – ranging from apprenticeships and adult education to employability programmes – it is critical that inspectors are equipped with the necessary sector expertise. There is work to do to ensure inspection outcomes and experiences of inspection become more and not less consistent as part of this key reform programme. This means providing extensive retraining and ongoing training for inspectors to ensure fair and consistent inspections; this is particularly important for part-time inspectors and those unfamiliar with the FES sector.

A Joined-up Approach That Emphasises Partnership

Inspection must not happen in isolation from broader policy changes. With developments such as the Growth and Skills Levy on the horizon, it is vital that Ofsted’s frameworks align closely with Department for Education initiatives to avoid duplication, unnecessary burdens on providers, and conflicting assessments. A joined-up approach would give providers a clearer roadmap for meeting both regulatory and strategic objectives.

Ofsted’s proposed reforms represent a genuine opportunity to reshape inspections for the better – but only if the rollout is realistic, the frameworks are designed with clarity, and the sector’s operational realities are properly understood. With careful planning, meaningful dialogue and a shared commitment to improvement, the future of further education and skills inspection could be transformed into one that builds excellence across the board. Our response marks a call not for resistance, but for a reform process that succeeds by taking providers with it, not leaving them behind.

By Simon Ashworth, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Policy, AELP