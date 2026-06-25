As AI becomes embedded across education and training, leaders face a critical challenge: ensuring that efficiency gains do not erode emotional intelligence. Research suggests human skills are becoming more-not less-valuable, requiring deliberate strategies to balance technological adoption with relational capability.

The further education and skills sector has always evolved alongside technology. From e-learning platforms to virtual classrooms, innovation has consistently expanded access, efficiency and scale.

Artificial intelligence represents the next leap forward-enhancing productivity, improving content creation and transforming assessment design.

Yet with every leap comes a trade-off. As leaders across colleges, training providers and awarding organisations accelerate AI adoption, a quieter question is emerging: what happens to the human skills that underpin trust, motivation and learning outcomes?

Put simply, AI creates output. Emotional intelligence creates impact.

Efficiency Without Empathy: A Behavioural Shift to Watch

AI systems reward clarity, brevity and precision. Users quickly learn that direct prompts deliver better results. This is not accidental. Research into human-computer interaction shows that users adapt their communication style to align with system responsiveness.

The more efficiently a system responds to direct input, the more users optimise for that style.

However, this creates a subtle conditioning effect. Unlike human interaction, AI does not require rapport, encouragement or emotional nuance. It does not respond to tone or intent in the way people do.

Over time, repeated exposure to this type of interaction risks reinforcing behaviours that deprioritise empathy, patience and relational awareness.

In leadership, teaching and stakeholder engagement, those are not optional extras-they are core capabilities.

A survey last year by ServiceNow found that the UK is the most AI-sceptical country within EMEA, with more than two-thirds (69%) stating that AI chatbots fail to understand emotional cues like tone and frustration.

What the Evidence Tells us about Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence (EI) commonly defined as the ability to recognise, understand and manage emotions in oneself and other, has long been linked to leadership effectiveness and organisational performance.

Research from the World Economic Forum consistently places emotional intelligence among the most critical future skills, alongside analytical thinking and problem-solving. Similarly, studies in organisational psychology demonstrate that leaders with high EI deliver stronger team engagement, improved retention and better decision-making outcomes.

Within education, the Education Endowment Foundation has highlighted the importance of social and emotional learning in driving student attainment, particularly in disadvantaged contexts. Meanwhile, research across vocational learning shows that learner persistence and achievement are strongly influenced by relationships-with tutors, assessors and peers.

These findings matter for the further education (FE) and skills sector because they reinforce a simple truth: learning is not purely cognitive. It is relational.

Effective mentors in every sphere influence and persuade, motivate and inspire, coax and cajole and assert in context by picking up on a myriad of cues from the mentee.

AI in Education: The Opportunity and the Risk

AI brings enormous opportunity to the sector. It can:

Generate learning materials at scale

Personalise learning pathways

Support formative assessment and feedback

Reduce administrative burden for staff

These gains align directly with sector priorities: improving efficiency, addressing staff workload and widening access. Evidence from early adoption patterns, however, suggests a risk of over-indexing on efficiency.

When staff rely on AI for content generation, coaching prompts or feedback templates, there is a temptation to prioritise speed over depth of engagement. In isolation, each instance is benign; collectively, they may shift practice away from the nuanced, relationship-based interactions that drive learner confidence and progression.

For senior leaders, the question is not whether to adopt A, but how to do so without diluting the human dimension of learning.

The Paradox: As AI Improves, Human Skills Appreciate

There is a widely accepted economic principle at play: as a capability becomes more abundant, its relative value decreases. Conversely, scarce capabilities become more valuable.

AI is rapidly commoditising tasks such as drafting, summarising and structuring information.

What becomes harder to replicate are the qualities that sit beyond output:

Judgement in ambiguous situations

Empathy in difficult conversations

Timing in leadership decisions

Trust-building across stakeholders

In the context of FE, this means the differentiator shifts. It is no longer what content is delivered-but how it is delivered, by whom, and in what relational context.

Leaders who recognise this shift are already reframing professional development-placing greater emphasis on coaching skills, communication, adaptability and emotional awareness alongside digital capability.

A Leadership Challenge: Protecting what AI does not Require

One of the unintended consequences of AI use is that it removes the need to practise emotional intelligence. You do not need to adapt your tone, read reactions or manage emotions when interacting with a system.

But like any skill, emotional intelligence atrophies without use. For leaders, this creates a responsibility to actively protect and cultivate these capabilities within their organisations. This is not about resisting technology-it is about balancing it.

Practical implications for senior teams may include:

1. Embedding EI alongside AI in workforce development

Digital upskilling programmes should be matched with structured development in communication, coaching and relational leadership.

2. Redesigning learning and assessment experiences

Ensure that AI-supported delivery still prioritises interaction, discussion and feedback that requires human judgement and empathy.

3. Modelling behaviour at leadership level

Senior leaders set the tone. If communication becomes overly transactional, that culture cascades quickly. Maintaining intentional, human-centred leadership is critical.

4. Reframing productivity metrics

Efficiency metrics alone risk driving unintended behaviours. Balancing these with measures of engagement, learner experience and stakeholder trust provides a more complete picture.

5. Real world experience in unsafe spaces

Much as when the soccer World Cup moved from the training ground and whiteboard to the stadium, EI skills are tested and burnished in the real world, not in safe spaces. Encouraging, or insisting, that our next generation of leaders get this kind of stress testing is essential.

Clarity, Intent and the Opportunity within AI

There is, however, a positive counterpoint. AI rewards clarity of intent. The more precisely a user articulates what they want-and why-the better the output. This aligns with a core principle of effective human communication: understanding purpose before delivery.

In this sense, AI can sharpen thinking. It forces individuals to define outcomes, structure ideas and articulate objectives more explicitly. The opportunity for the sector is to connect this discipline with emotional intelligence. Not just what we are trying to achieve, but how it will be received.

Sharpening thinking may lead to a sharpening of language and, if that transmits to professionals being more direct situations they may have shied away from, that will be a net gain.

If you don’t balance empathy with assertiveness you’re not being nice: you’re a pushover.

Conclusion: Sustaining the Human Edge

The FE and skills sector sit at the intersection of knowledge, capability and human development. AI will undoubtedly enhance the first two. The third-human development-remains inherently relational.

The risk is not that AI replaces emotional intelligence. It is that, through repeated patterns of interaction, we unconsciously deprioritise it.

For senior leaders, the strategic priority is clear: adopt AI with ambition, but lead with intention. Because in a landscape where everyone has access to the same technology, the competitive-and educational-advantage will not come from who generates the best output.

It will come from who delivers the greatest impact.

By Russell Wardrop, Co-Founder and CEO, KWC Global