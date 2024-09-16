Equity with a Capital E: The impact of cultural capital on Equity in HE and employment

This is part two in a series of articles exploring how individual capital impacts employability. You can read our first blog from this series here.

What is cultural capital?

Cultural capital refers to the non-financial social assets that help individuals gain advantages in society. These assets include education, skills, tastes, clothing, manners, and other cultural knowledge that people acquire through being part of a particular social group. Bourdieu defines cultural capital as “the collection of symbolic elements such as skills, tastes, posture, clothing, mannerisms, material belongings, credentials, etc. that one acquires through being part of a particular social class” (Bourdieu, 1986). Essentially, it’s about the knowledge, behaviours, and skills that one can draw upon to demonstrate cultural competence and social status.

For employers, understanding cultural capital is crucial as it influences both employee performance and organisational culture. Studies show that employees who possess high levels of cultural capital often exhibit better problem-solving skills, greater creativity, and enhanced adaptability in diverse work environments. According to research by the University of Cambridge, employees who are culturally attuned are 25% more likely to navigate complex social dynamics effectively, leading to improved teamwork and innovation (University of Cambridge).

However, cultural capital is often aligned with Western or middle-class values. For example, networks built in educational institutions and cultural venues can be dominated by white, Western norms and values, making it harder for those from other backgrounds to integrate and leverage these networks. In professional settings, the recognition of cultural capital, such as qualifications and experiences, is often biased towards Western standards. This can disadvantage individuals with equivalent or superior qualifications from non-Western contexts. In many countries, Standard English or another dominant Western language is seen as the norm. Fluency in these languages, including accents and dialects that align with white, middle-class norms, is often a marker of cultural capital. Other dialects and languages are often stigmatised or undervalued, affecting the perceived intelligence and professionalism of non-native speakers.

Moreover, fostering cultural capital within a company can also enhance inclusivity and equity. Organisations that recognise and value diverse forms of cultural capital tend to have higher employee satisfaction and retention rates. For instance, a report by McKinsey & Company highlights that companies with inclusive cultures are 35% more likely to outperform their peers, demonstrating the tangible benefits of valuing diverse cultural capital in the workplace (McKinsey & Company).

Incorporating strategies to build and acknowledge cultural capital, such as professional development programs, mentoring, and inclusive hiring practices, can thus serve as a significant advantage for employers aiming to cultivate a dynamic and innovative workforce.

How is cultural capital impacted by a person’s background?

Cultural capital:

Cultural capital is impacted by one’s background through non-economic assets, including:

Education:

Children from higher socio-economic backgrounds typically have access to better-quality education, including private schools and top-ranking public schools. This provides them with superior academic resources, extracurricular activities, and networking opportunities that enhance their cultural capital due to status and prestige​ (GOV.UK, Oxford Academic)​.

Family Influence:

Parents with higher educational qualifications and professional occupations are more likely to value and invest in their children’s education, extracurricular activities, and cultural experiences. This early investment builds a strong foundation of cultural capital for their children​ (GOV.UK)​. Families with greater financial resources often expose their children to cultural activities such as museum visits, theatre, travel, and music lessons, which further enhance their cultural capital.

Social Environment:

Children from affluent backgrounds are more likely to interact with peers who also possess high cultural capital. These interactions reinforce cultural norms and behaviours that are valued in professional and social settings, further enhancing their cultural capital. Living in affluent communities often provides access to better libraries, community centres, and extracurricular programmes, contributing to the development of cultural capital​ (GOV.UK)​.

Economic Resources:

Families with higher incomes can afford to invest in educational and cultural enrichment activities, such as private tutoring, summer camps, and international travel, all of which contribute to the accumulation of cultural capital​ (GOV.UK)​. Financial stability allows families to provide a supportive environment that fosters educational attainment and cultural engagement, crucial for building cultural capital​ (GOV.UK)​.

Cultural Norms and Values:

Families from different socio-economic, ethnic, and religious backgrounds may prioritise different values and norms. For instance, professional families might emphasise the importance of education, critical thinking, and cultural awareness, which are key components of cultural capital​ (GOV.UK)​. Individuals from these different backgrounds are underrepresented in senior and leadership positions across organisations.

Overall, the combination of education, family influence, social environment, economic resources, and cultural norms shapes the cultural capital individuals accumulate, impacting their social mobility and opportunities throughout life.

How does cultural capital impact equity?

Educational/Socioeconomic Background:

Education serves as a marker of cultural competence and a prerequisite for certain jobs and social positions. Schools and universities teach students how to behave in different social settings, how to communicate effectively, and how to adhere to societal expectations. Educational experiences contribute to the development of tastes, preferences, and cultural dispositions that align with the dominant culture. This includes the cultural competencies and social cues acquired through one’s upbringing, often influenced by socioeconomic status.

Institutionalised cultural capital, such as prestigious alma maters or affiliations, can open doors to exclusive networks and opportunities (Top Universities)​. These networks provide graduates with connections that can lead to job placements, mentorship opportunities, and career advancement. The University of Oxford, for instance, has alumni in various high-profile positions globally, contributing to the network’s strength and influence​ (College Magazine)​. This highlights how cultural capital is related to other forms of capital, such as social capital. With lower institutionalised cultural capital, e.g. a prestigious institution acting as a cultural signifier of status, one may experience lower access to powerful networks, contributing to lower social capital.

This broader understanding of cultural capital can impact career trajectories by improving networking opportunities and access to prestigious social circles. Research from the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics highlights that individuals from higher socio-economic backgrounds, who typically possess greater cultural capital, are more likely to secure high-paying jobs and leadership positions​ (ESCoE)​.

In the context of the UK’s hierarchical class structure, cultural capital often reflects and perpetuates social stratification. Those from more privileged backgrounds tend to have access to better cultural resources and opportunities, thereby enhancing their cultural capital and reinforcing their advantageous positions in the job market. This creates a cycle where cultural capital both reflects and contributes to one’s social class, significantly influencing career outcomes​ (Kellogg School of Management)​.

Despite efforts to widen access, there are ongoing challenges in achieving greater diversity at elite institutions. Studies have shown that students from wealthy backgrounds are disproportionately represented at these universities. This socioeconomic stratification perpetuates the cycle of privilege, where graduates from these institutions are more likely to access high-paying jobs and influential positions​ (Springer)​. The concept of legacy admissions, where children of alumni are given preferential treatment in the admissions process, is still prevalent in many prestigious institutions. This practice further entrenches the advantages of those with familial ties to these universities. Additionally, substantial financial donations from alumni can influence university policies and priorities, reinforcing the benefits for affluent graduates​ (College Magazine)​.

These figures and observations highlight how institutionalised cultural capital in the form of prestigious alma maters and affiliations can open doors to exclusive networks and opportunities, perpetuating advantages for those who already possess them.

Recommendations:

Hiring strategy with diverse cultural thinking:

If companies are hiring individuals exclusively with higher educational attainment, socioeconomic diversity in the workplace may be negatively affected as individuals with higher educational attainment are typically from higher socioeconomic backgrounds. Hiring decisions may be influenced by particular cultural competencies and social cues, so hiring decisions that are guided by non-biased practices, such as skills-based hiring, may be a more equitable recruitment strategy and result in more diverse teams. Remembering that culture should not be placed on a hierarchy highlights the value of diverse cultural expressions, including non-Western cultural expressions.

Provide EAL Teaching and Training: Proficiency in dominant languages and communication styles can facilitate integration into diverse workplaces. According to research by the British Council, strong language skills improve communication, facilitate collaboration, and enhance inclusivity within the workforce, which are crucial for a productive and harmonious workplace​ (British Council)​.

A study by UCL highlights that language proficiency is a critical factor for immigrants in the UK to achieve economic and social integration, contributing to better job opportunities and higher wages. Therefore, language skills are essential for workplace integration, as well as societal advancement​ (UCL)​.

These findings highlight the importance of language proficiency in facilitating integration, improving job performance, and enhancing overall workplace harmony and employee engagement. If we can harness diverse perspectives in the workplace by providing inclusive development opportunities, including EAL education, we will be able to create more diverse teams who are able to communicate effectively. This highlights the importance of EAL teaching, but highlights an opportunity for language learning amongst natives, as multilingualism can contribute to more inclusive spaces for a diverse workforce.

Social Status and Recognition:

Graduates from top universities are often perceived more favourably and have better access to exclusive networks and opportunities, which can fast-track their career advancement​ (Oxford Academic)​. Students from higher socio-economic backgrounds are overrepresented at prestigious universities such as Oxford and Cambridge. For example, privately-educated students, who represent around 7% of the student population, make up over 30% of students at these elite institutions​ (UK Data Service)​.

In terms of gender diversity, women hold 28% of management positions and 27% of parliamentary seats in the UK, indicating room for improvement in representing women’s perspectives in leadership roles​ (UN Women)​. Women encounter systemic barriers that affect their career progression. They are often perceived as less competent and less committed due to traditional gender norms, which can hinder their advancement to leadership roles. This is compounded by the “motherhood penalty,” where mothers receive lower salaries and fewer opportunities for advancement compared to their childfree peers and men, including fathers​ (MDPI)​. There is a clear correlation between diversity in leadership and company performance. Companies in the lowest quartile for gender and ethnic diversity are significantly more likely to underperform on profitability compared to their more diverse counterparts​ (McKinsey & Company)​.

For example, ethnic minorities make up 13% of executive teams in the UK, a notable increase from 7% in 2014. However, this still indicates that the majority of executive teams lack ethnic diversity, affecting the range of perspectives in decision-making processes​ (McKinsey & Company)​. Companies that prioritise diversity often set quantifiable goals. For instance, Salesforce aimed to double its representation of Black leaders by 2023 in order to increase diversity at the leadership level​ (Culture Amp)​. However, quantifiable goals around diversity present several issues, including potential tokenism, superficial compliance, reverse discrimination, and a lack of meaningful change.

This highlights the importance of cultural capital in shaping leadership roles; educational prestige, gender, and ethnicity all indicate cultural markers that are associated with professional success, as well as professional barriers.

Recommendations:

Cultural capital plays a crucial role in shaping career trajectories and emphasises the need for more inclusive and equitable organisational practices to mitigate these biases. There is a need for diverse perspectives to contribute to more comprehensive and inclusive decision-making processes. This diversity not only enhances organisational culture but also drives better business outcomes.

Implement Bias Training and Awareness Programmes

Universities and employers can provide ongoing training on unconscious bias, cultural awareness, and diversity to help employees recognise and mitigate their own biases. This can help reduce biases that give preference to certain types of cultural capital, fostering a more inclusive workplace where diverse experiences are valued.

Transform recruitment and admissions processes

Employers can utilise blind recruitment processes, where possible, to focus on skills and qualifications rather than backgrounds or affiliations. This may also include structured interviews and standardised evaluation criteria to minimise subjectivity. Meanwhile, universities can transform their admissions processes to reduce the weight of traditional markers of cultural capital, such as standardised test scores and extracurricular activities that require significant financial investment. This can create a more level playing field for students from diverse backgrounds and reduce the influence of socioeconomic status on admissions decisions.

Foster a Culture of Continuous Learning and Development

Offer learning and development opportunities that are accessible to all employees, regardless of their starting point, such as providing resources for acquiring new skills and knowledge. This approach helps democratise access to cultural capital and ensures that all employees have the opportunity to grow and succeed. This can help reduce the emphasis on traditional markers of status and prestige, allowing a broader range of candidates to be considered.

Cultural capital plays a crucial role in shaping diversity by influencing access, representation, and inclusion within organisations and broader society. Recognizing and addressing disparities in these forms of capital are essential for fostering truly inclusive environments where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed. Individuals with higher cultural capital often have better access to educational and career opportunities. By improving cultural capital among diverse populations, we can help level the playing field, making it easier for people from disadvantaged backgrounds to climb the social and economic ladder. By investing in improving cultural capital, societies can reduce disparities in educational and professional outcomes, leading to a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities.

By Sorrel Knott, Research Executive at GotDis

References:

Bourdieu, P., 1986. The forms of capital. In J. Richardson (Ed.), Handbook of Theory and Research for the Sociology of Education.