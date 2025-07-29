Essential Skills and Experience for Students and Teachers in UK University Foundation Programmes

Transnational Education (TNE), and particularly the pathway and foundation sector, is a response to a more open and globally oriented educational landscape. These programmes offer alternatives to traditional qualifications like A-Levels, expanding opportunities for a wider and more diverse audience.



Rather than attempting to reform the A-Level system, foundation programmes complement it. While the subject matter may be similar, the assessment methodologies differ; moving away from rote memorisation and high-stakes exams, and instead focusing on holistic development, expression, and the cultivation of broader academic and life skills.

Skills Beyond the Curriculum

A key distinction in foundation programmes lies in the inclusion of transferable skills. Particularly in English language proficiency and research methodology, that are often not taught as standalone subjects in the A-Level curriculum.



These “add-on” modules are integral to preparing students for university life.



I often recall my own undergraduate experience. When I first arrived at university, many of my tutors/lecturers told us, “Now you are at university, you need to forget everything you were previously taught.” That shift from school to university demanded a new mindset, new learning strategies, and entirely different expectations.

Bridging the Gap Between School and University

Reflecting on that experience, I’ve often thought how much more effective and confident I would have been if I’d been taught how to study at university while still in school. So, when I was tasked with designing a foundation programme, I drew on those reflections.



My goal was to bridge the knowledge and skills gap for future students by embedding training in:

Study skills and critical thinking

Time management and organisation

Research methodology

Academic reading and writing

Effective note-taking

Project work and group collaboration

Inquiry and self-directed learning

More than just academic tools, these are lifelong skills that shape students into independent thinkers and confident communicators.

The Educator’s Role is More Than Teaching As educators, our role is not only to share knowledge but to build environments where meaningful learning takes place. We must continually reflect on how we deliver content, and create experiences that mirror the university setting.



By doing so, we help students adapt to the expectations of higher education and the professional world beyond. Foundation programmes, therefore, aren’t merely about content delivery; they prepare students for the culture of adult learning.

What Skills and Experience Are Needed to Teach in a TNE Programme?

Teaching in a transnational education (TNE) programme requires more than just subject knowledge. Educators need strong cross-cultural communication skills and the ability to adapt to different educational environments. Experience working with international students, particularly those whose first language is not English, is very helpful. It is also important to understand various academic backgrounds and learning styles.



Teachers should be flexible in their teaching approach, comfortable using digital tools for blended learning, and familiar with aligning curriculum across different institutions and countries. A postgraduate teaching qualification, especially a PGCE or equivalent, is often required, along with knowledge of UK-style assessment methods in particular formative feedback and criterion-based grading. Just as importantly, TNE educators should be able to guide students through new academic systems and help them build confidence in an unfamiliar learning environment.

Adapting for the Future

Education is in a constant state of transformation. We can no longer afford to be rigid or nostalgic about past methods. To meet the needs of future industries and evolving societies, we must adapt, innovate, and commit to delivering education that is practical, flexible, and deeply human.



Foundation and pathway programmes are a vital part of this evolution by offering students the confidence, skills, and mindset to thrive not just in university, but far beyond.

By Richard Mann, Academic Director, London Global Education (LGE)