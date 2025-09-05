Marketing in the Age of AI: The New Skillset Shaping Tomorrow’s Professionals

Marketing professionals are in a race to keep up with the demands of emerging technology. With tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) redefining how marketers work and the capabilities required to succeed, the pressure is mounting across the industry. As technologies continue to evolve, so too must the professionals who use them.

But AI is not just redefining marketing in the ways many expected, such as through smarter targeting, automated content or faster analytics. Instead, it is altering something more fundamental: the nature of marketing roles themselves. AI literacy is fast becoming one of the most sought-after skills in the industry, transforming not only how marketers work, but who gets hired to complete the work.

Half Of Adult Workers In The UK Feel Concerned About the Impact of AI And New Technologies On Their Job

In fact, half (51%) of adult workers in the UK feel concerned about the impact of AI and new technologies on their job, according to research by the Trade Union Congress. For marketeers, our research reveals that 39% of the profession believe AI skills have now become an essential part of securing a role within marketing, which does not come as a surprise given AI technology has become an ever-present force shaping the tools, tactics and expectations of the entire industry. AI is more than just a passing trend – it’s now a call to action.

A Skills Crisis That Spans The Ladder

From content creation and customer segmentation to predictive analytics and hyper-personalisation, AI is fast becoming embedded in every stage of the marketing journey. And whilst technology continues to rapidly evolve, the marketing industry faces a considerable challenge to keep up.

The AI challenge is by no means confined to entry-level and junior marketers. Recent findings from the Digital Marketing Skills Benchmark reveal a growing divide between professionals with strong strategic marketing knowledge and those with cutting-edge digital and tactical marketing skills. This is particularly problematic when it comes to analytics and data, one of the most critical growth areas in marketing today. Without these capabilities, even senior marketers may struggle to ask the right questions or effectively measure performance. The reality is that some professionals, regardless of experience level, feel ill-equipped to capitalise on new technologies like AI.

Senior marketers, too, are grappling with new expectations. In some cases, their roles are evolving faster than their organisations’ training strategies. Our 2024 Impact of Marketing Report revealed that half of marketers (52%) now worry that AI tools will automate parts of their jobs and limit career progression. This fear is heightening the urgency to invest in digital fluency. As budgets are squeezed, the expectations for marketers to do more with less is on the rise, which also makes highly skilled marketers one of the most powerful assets an organisation can have.

While it is easy to see digital natives having the upper hand when it comes to AI adoption, the truth is that AI expertise requires focused training and guidance. Bridging the digital skills gap demands an holistic approach to skills development – one that supports all levels of seniority and is rooted in a culture of continuous learning. It’s about training for the future at every level.

For junior marketers, formal education must evolve to include core AI tools and prompt engineering as essential components of digital marketing fundamentals. For more experienced professionals, approaches such as reverse mentoring, job shadowing, and scenario-based learning can provide effective and practical ways to build digital competence. Meanwhile, employers must treat AI upskilling as an expectation, not a perk, ensuring that everyone in the marketing function, regardless of seniority, is supported to adapt, evolve, and innovate in response to a fast-changing industry landscape.

Why AI upskilling is a non-negotiable

In today’s marketing world, AI is not replacing human creativity, it is augmenting it. But that augmentation requires knowledge: how to avoid bias and discrimination, brief tools effectively, use AI for insight generation and translate machine outputs into strategic value.

Much like the rise of hyper-personalisation, where data-driven insight enables brands to connect with customers on an individual level, the power of AI lies not in automation alone, but in how it’s used to enhance customer experience and decision making. As seen in successful examples like Tesco’s use of data to drive loyalty through its Clubcard programme, smart use of technology leads to strong results when underpinned by a deep understanding of both the tools and the customers they serve.

To achieve this, marketers must become comfortable working alongside AI, not as a crutch, but as a collaborator. That means upskilling in areas such as prompt engineering, data interpretation and ethical AI usage, all of which are quickly becoming critical capabilities in the marketer’s toolkit.

Building the AI-ready workforce

The Chartered Institute of Marketing has a clear role to play in the current narrative – and it is vital that other businesses and individuals understand the importance of ensuring the next generation of marketeers have the skills to thrive. From taking AI courses to obtaining qualifications, or listening to podcasts on the role of digital skills, there are plenty of opportunities for marketeers to upskill themselves and ensure AI becomes a more foundational part of the profession.

And while progress is being made, more can still be done. Employers, educators, and policymakers each have a role to play in creating clearer pathways for talent development, supported by evolving regulation.

Legislation, such as the Data Use and Access Act, shows steps are being taken to promote the responsible adoption of emerging technologies. Under the AI Regulation Bill, organisations could even be required to appoint dedicated AI officers, much like GDPR introduced data protection officers. Marketers must stay up to date with the latest legislation to retain high standards and avoid the consequences of getting it wrong.

We must also treat AI upskilling not as a checkbox exercise, but as an ongoing investment. It’s not just about tools, it’s about mindset, curiosity and readiness to adapt. It’s about training for the future, at every level.

Looking ahead

The next wave of marketers won’t just need to be creative or analytical, they will need to be AI literate, ethically aware and data confident. They will be expected to make decisions at speed, draw insights from increasingly complex datasets and use tools like generative AI to enhance everything from campaign ideation to performance analysis.

As AI continues to accelerate, the industry must resist the temptation to only chase the latest tools. Instead, we should double down on building well-rounded, strategically minded professionals who understand both the technology and the human impact behind it.

Marketing has always been about understanding people. AI, for all its power, won’t change that, but it’s changing how we get there. Those ready to learn, adapt and embrace the change will thrive. And it is our job, as an industry, to ensure that they have the tools and the confidence to do so.

By Chris Daly, Chief Executive of CIM