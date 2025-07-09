Social Mobility Policy: Still Much To Consider

The House of Lords Social Mobility Committee, which I have the privilege of chairing, is coming towards the end of its inquiry. It is therefore a good opportunity to reflect on the evidence received so far and the emerging themes before we reach the conclusions on which our recommendations will be based.



The Social Mobility Committee was appointed in January 2025 to consider how educational and work opportunities could be better integrated to improve social mobility in the UK. The Committee decided to focus on four key areas:

The importance of place;

Educational and training options for 16 to 18 year-olds;

Those not in education, training or employment (NEETs);

Data

So far, the committee has held twelve oral evidence sessions and heard from fifty-two witnesses including further and higher education institutions, schools, academics, employers, regional and rural experts, think tanks, unions, data experts and the Social Mobility Commission. It has also received over fifty pieces of written evidence.

The Importance Of Place And People

Early on in the inquiry, the committee heard about the ‘importance of place’ in reducing barriers to social mobility.



In May we visited Blackpool which is ranked as one of the least social mobile areas in England and is taking significant steps to reduce the problem. Through our hosts, Blackpool and The Fylde College, we met and listened to students, youth advisers, local employers and the area’s NEETs strategic partnership. We were impressed by how that partnership is promoting an integrated approach to social mobility in the transition from education to work.



It has been clear from both the Blackpool visit and from other witnesses, that since places have different economies and therefore job opportunities, education provision, transport links (or not) and cultural and industrial history, removing barriers to social mobility for all ages has to be done locally. And we met many who were determined to do so, both in Blackpool and in giving evidence.



It is clear from the evidence we have received and the stakeholders we have met that the passion and local knowledge of such individuals in driving local partnerships is fundamental to delivering social mobility policies.



One of the questions the Committee is considering therefore, is whether a common framework should be rolled out for the whole country or funding given to local areas to find their own solutions, or a mixture of the two.

Educational And Training Options For 16 to 18 Year Olds

This theme, of course, leads to our third area of focus, the education and training options for 16 to 18 year olds. We heard evidence that the curriculum is too narrow, often does not engage pupils and fails to prioritise the crucial technical and creative qualifications needed to meet the skills needs of local towns, cities and regions.



We have heard concerns about the lack of flexibility in the Apprenticeship Levy and the impact T- levels have had on established vocational qualifications such as BTECs. The rigid requirement for GCSE Maths and English is a barrier to apprenticeships and other employment and training opportunities.



Another concern expressed by many witnesses is the quality and consistency of impartial advice and guidance young people receive. All students need proper career advice on the full range of educational and training options available. Without that advice it is hard for them to choose the right route to employment.

Those Not In Education, Training or Employment (NEETs)

The Committee has been alarmed by the evidence of the scale and apparent intractability of the problem of NEETs, an expression it dislikes but which is well understood.



We heard from academics and experts, including the Youth Futures Foundation and the National Centre for Social Research, of the contributing factors behind the increase in NEETs. Evidence is clear that there is a disproportionate number of those previously in care who have become NEET. Other reasons include special educational needs (diagnosed or undiagnosed) health and mental health issues, family circumstances and living standards.

Our preliminary judgement suggests that early intervention and partnership work between agencies. including the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), combined and local authorities and education providers is key.



Unfortunately, that leaves many who have fallen out of the system entirely. The term NEETs covers a large and heterogenous group of individuals with differing needs who require and deserve dedicated support.

Data

A key link between our evidence so far has been data, how it is collated and used to inform policy decisions whether local or national.

Our most recent evidence session was with data experts including representatives from the HMRC and Office for National Statistics. On the surface there seems to be multiple datasets available for policy and decision makers to use when developing and implementing social mobility strategies.



The 2017 Digital Economy Act (2017), which introduced provisions for public bodies to share data for research and statistical purposes, with safeguards for privacy, appears to have had a positive effect. Local partners welcome the sharing of centrally-held data.



It seems, though that there are inconsistencies in how data is collected and some significant gaps, for example on NEETs.



The problem may generally be less a matter of the collection of data than the difficulty integrating it. The unique identifying number being introduced under the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill should help.

Last Words

At the beginning of each evidence session, I ask all witnesses for their definition of social mobility, and in some instances, the distinction between it and ‘equality of opportunity’. We have received varying responses which have been useful to the inquiry.

A particularly thought-provoking response came from Danielle Lewis-Egonu, Chief Executive at Cygnus Academies Trust, who told the Committee:



“Social mobility is not just being a ladder to climb and escape from something but rather to go deeper into who you are as an individual, and that being celebrated while still being able to develop yourself, together with that agency and opportunity to do things, to be out there and develop yourself while also being able to evolve.”

The final report with the findings and recommendations of the Committee’s inquiry will be published in Autumn 2025.

By Baroness Manningham-Buller, Chair of the House of Lords special inquiry Social Mobility Policy Committee



