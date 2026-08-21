Staying, Leaving, or Progressing? What the Social Care Workforce is Telling us

For social care to be fit for the future, the workforce must be central to reform.

Adult social care stands at a critical moment. Demand for care continues to grow, and policymakers are increasingly focused on how the sector can build a sustainable workforce for the future. Yet recruitment and retention challenges persist, raising important questions about how the sector attracts, develops and retains the skilled professionals it depends on.

The future of adult social care therefore depends not only on attracting more people into the sector, but also ensuring individuals view social care as a skilled profession – one where they can aspire to long-term, fulfilling careers.

The Government’s recent commitment to develop a National Care Service, alongside a wider conversation on the future of care, renews focus on a fundamental question: what will it take to build a sustainable social care system?

While ambitions to strengthen integration across health and social care, place greater emphasis on prevention, and shape services around individuals’ needs represent opportunity for reform, announcements also acknowledge the importance of investing in and supporting the workforce responsible for delivering this vision. This includes understanding the role of fair reward, stability, progression pathways, and closer alignment between health and care careers.

Alongside these ambitions, there is scope to consider not only how services are organised and funded, but also how the profession is experienced and valued by those working within it. While policy and system change will undoubtedly influence the emerging landscape, the perspectives and experiences of the workforce will be central to achieving meaningful change.

Insights from the workforce

To better understand the experiences and ambitions of the workforce, NCFE’s recent report, Staying, leaving, or progressing? A snapshot of the social care workforce, gathered insights from current and former social care practitioners, examining career progression, access to professional development and perceptions of a long-term future in the sector.

The findings reveal a workforce that remains passionate about the difference it makes, while also highlighting concerns about progression, recognition, and long-term sustainability. More than half of current care workers have considered leaving the sector within the past year – clearly, this poses a challenge for the sector.

Despite citing significant challenges, respondents overwhelmingly described social care as a rewarding and skilled profession that offers job satisfaction and the opportunity to make a real difference. Indeed, the majority said they would recommend social care as a career.

Yet many also highlighted concerns around pay, working conditions, and opportunities for progression, reinforcing the need for professional recognition to be matched by conditions that reflect the responsibility required to deliver high-quality care.

Today’s workforce supports people with increasingly complex needs and requires specialist skills, knowledge, and professional judgement. Greater recognition could support both recruitment and retention by encouraging more people to view social care as an aspirational career.

Supporting professional growth and career progression

One of the most encouraging themes emerging from the research was the value practitioners place on learning, development, and career progression.

Many respondents expressed a desire to continue building their knowledge and specialist expertise throughout their careers. At the same time, almost half either felt there were no clear career pathways within social care or were unsure whether such pathways existed, suggesting there is more work to do to improve visibility and understanding of progression opportunities.

The findings also highlighted the importance of qualifications in supporting professional growth. Regulated qualifications were identified as the most important factor in helping practitioners progress their careers, demonstrating the value placed on recognised learning and professional development.

Many individuals enter social care with valuable skills gained through previous employment, volunteering, or lived experience. Recognising these capabilities can support progression into qualifications and career pathways.

Evidence from Skills for Care supports this view, identifying that workers with relevant social care qualifications are less likely to leave their roles than those without qualifications. Likewise, regular access to training is associated with improved retention.

As demand grows across areas such as dementia care, autism support, digital care technologies, trauma-informed practice and leadership, investment in workforce development will become increasingly important.

This is particularly relevant given the growing emphasis on prevention, independence, and community-based support. As policymakers focus on helping people live independently for longer and reducing pressure on health services, specialist workforce skills will become increasingly important. The success of these ambitions may be dependent on whether the workforce feels equipped, supported, and recognised in delivering them.

This further highlights the value of the Care Workforce Pathway in providing clear progression routes and strengthening professional identity across the sector. It also helps challenge misconceptions about limited opportunities for advancement by demonstrating the breadth of rewarding careers available within social care.

Diversity and representation in the workforce

The adult social care workforce remains predominantly female. Skills for Care data shows that women account for approximately 81% of the workforce, with men representing 19%. Encouraging more men into social care presents an important opportunity to strengthen workforce diversity and broaden the sector’s talent pool.

Findings suggest that societal perceptions continue to play a role. Nearly a third of respondents reported experiencing gender-based stereotypes within the workplace, while some also shared experiences of racism directed towards care workers.

Participants identified gender stereotypes and wider perceptions of men working in care as barriers to attracting more men into the profession, meaning some potential recruits may not see social care as a career for them.

Diversity strengthens the workforce by bringing a broader range of experiences and perspectives while helping employers attract talent from the widest possible pool. If social care is to build the workforce it needs for the future, it must continue to challenge outdated assumptions and broaden representation across the profession.

Looking ahead

The findings from our research showcase a workforce that is passionate, skilled, and committed to the people it supports.

To build a sustainable and skilled workforce, we must invest in its future. That means supporting clear progression pathways, championing professionalism, recognising specialist expertise, and continuing to promote equality, diversity, and inclusion across the sector.

As social care enters a new phase of reform, there is a clear opportunity to reflect on what lasting change requires. Future ambitions must focus not only on care provision, but also on how we value the workforce.

As demand grows and practice becomes more complex, greater recognition must be given to the skills, expertise, and adaptability of the workforce. Addressing the gap between perception and reality may prove just as important as any workforce initiative.

If reforms are to deliver, success should be measured not only by new structures or service models, but by whether social care is recognised as the skilled profession it is: one that people are proud to work in, build careers in, and champion.

By Claire Montague, Sector Manager for Social Care, NCFE