From education to employment
Leicester College appoints Harshad Taylor as new Director of IT

Leicester College April 11, 2022
0 Comments
C Learning Go Google

Leicester College has appointed Harshad Taylor as its new Director of IT. Harshad brings over 20 years of IT and further education sector experience to his new role and will be responsible for managing the College’s IT network including 4,000 devices (laptops, desktops, and tablets) for 5,000 full-time staff and student users.

Harshad will oversee a team of 20 staff including IT technicians, information systems specialists and security engineers, working across multiple campuses. As well as managing the infrastructure and delivering desktop support for staff and students, the team’s management information services also produce critical data for quality and assessment.

Harshad joins Leicester College from The TEC Partnership, one of England’s largest providers of further and higher education, where he was Group Executive Director of ICT. Prior to that, he was Strategic ICT and Network Manager at Oasis Academy Lister Park in Bradford.

Commenting on his new role, Harshad said:

“IT is central to the operation of any organisation or business, and in further education, it’s critical to supporting the effectiveness of staff and students by making sure teachers have the tools to teach and students have a platform to learn.”

Shabir Ismail, Deputy Principal/CEO at Leicester College added:

“I’d like to welcome Harshad to the team. He brings a wealth of experience to his new role and will help us to strengthen our commitment to delivering an engaging and innovative learning experience – one that supports all aspects of the curriculum, whilst equipping our learners with the skills and knowledge of industry standard technologies that will prepare them for success in the workplace.”

Published in Education, Executive appointments
Published in: Education, Executive appointments
Leicester College

