Middlesbrough College Welcomes New Leadership to Drive Future Ambitions

Middlesbrough College is preparing to build on its success and shape the future of education in the region, marking a leadership transition as it honours outgoing Chair of Governors Rob Davies for ten years of outstanding service and welcomes Dr Laura Woods as the new Chair.

Rob Davies stepped down in July after a decade as Chair, during which time he helped shape strategy, drive investment in priority sectors and strengthen the College’s reputation for outstanding student outcomes.

A qualified accountant and entrepreneur, Rob brought a wealth of expertise to the role and was instrumental in building a strong and effective governing team.

Rob will continue to support the College as a Co-opted Governor, serving as Link Governor for Finance. He will also remain active in the wider Teesside community through his trusteeship at The Junction.

Succeeding Rob is Dr Laura Woods, who took up the role of Chair of Governors in August 2025. Laura brings extensive experience in business engagement, skills development and regional regeneration from her career as Director of Academic Enterprise at Teesside University.

She is also a governor at Belmont Community School in Durham, a Durham University graduate and recently completed a professional doctorate at Northumbria University.

Laura said: “It’s an honour to be appointed Chair of Governors at Middlesbrough College. I’ve seen first-hand how education and training can transform lives and drive economic growth, and I am passionate about supporting the College to continue this mission.

“Building on the fantastic leadership of Rob Davies, I look forward to working with my fellow governors, staff and students to ensure that Middlesbrough College continues to thrive and to play a central role in the future of our region.”

These leadership changes signal a new era for Middlesbrough College, reinforcing its role at the heart of the Tees Valley and its commitment to delivering exceptional education and opportunities for students and the wider community.

Middlesbrough College is one of the largest Colleges in the North East of England, Middlesbrough College offers a range of vocational and academic courses in every occupational sector area, from entry level through to degree level qualifications.

The College’s mission is to provide education and skills that enhance the region’s economic and social prosperity. Its £120m campus is home to more than 1,000 staff and has a student population of over 15,000, including around 2,200 apprentices placed with employers across the region.