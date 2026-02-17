Natalie Campbell MBE to chair The Workforce Development Trust

Natalie Campbell MBE, current co-Chief Executive of the social enterprise Belu Water, has been announced as the incoming Chair of The Workforce Development Trust.

The social entrepreneur, who has held board-level roles at the National Lottery Community Fund, Civil Service Commission, and Trussell amongst others, will join the charity on 1st April 2026.

At the helm of Belu, Ms. Campbell has spearheaded the rapid expansion of the ethical drinks manufacturer’s operations, during which time the total value of donations made to its charity partner, WaterAid, climbed to an impressive £6.1m. The MBE-recipient is the current serving Chancellor of the University of Westminster, a post she has held since 2023.

Ms. Campbell comments:

“The Workforce Development Trust occupies a unique and valuable position in the not-for-profit sector, providing specialist workforce and skills-related research and consultancy services, qualifications and assessment.”

“With a strong charitable mission at its core, The Workforce Development Trust plays a significant role in driving skills development, social mobility and supporting public services, and I look forward to working with the board of trustees, Chief Executive John Rogers and his team on an exciting new chapter of growth for the organisation.”

Outgoing Chair Jeremy Newman, who is stepping down after 9 years of service, the maximum allowed under the charity’s constitution, comments:

“Natalie’s track record of driving innovation and growth to maximise social value is remarkable, both as a social entrepreneur and in her leadership roles at various local and national charities.”

“I have no doubt that Natalie will shine as Chair of The Workforce Development Trust, and I wish her all the very best in her future endeavours in supporting the charity’s vital contribution to the skills architecture of the UK.”

Chief Executive of The Workforce Development Trust John Rogers comments:

“Natalie’s impressive skillset and expertise will help to support The Workforce Development Trust to scale up and grow our impact across vital public services and sectors of the economy.”

“A true champion of socially led, purposeful businesses, her lifelong dedication to accelerating social change resonates profoundly with our mission of harnessing the power of skills development to improve public services and drive social mobility.”

“I look forward to working with Natalie over the coming years and would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our outgoing Chair, Jeremy Newman, for his stellar contribution to the charity which has seen it go from strength to strength.”

The Workforce Development Trust is a charity that leads the design and delivery of targeted skills interventions across key public services, including health, justice, hospitality and transport. Last month, the charity, which incorporates, Skills for Health, Skills for Justice, People 1st International, SFJ Awards and iCQ Awards, released a report detailing the impact of its work in partnership with the NHS, Cabinet Office and Network Rail amongst others.